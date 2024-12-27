West Ham United have made a bid to sign Real Sociedad attacker Brais Mendez in the January transfer window, according to AS (via Sport Witness).

The Hammers, alongside Aston Villa, are reportedly in the picture to sign the Spaniard in 2025, having taken notice of his impressive performances for La Real this season.

Mendez, who mainly operates as an attacking midfielder, has scored three goals and provided three assists in 22 appearances in all competitions this season.

He continues to be a key player for Real Sociedad for a third consecutive campaign, having joined from Celta Vigo in 2022.

According to AS, the aforementioned Premier League duo hold the 27-year-old in high regard, with West Ham considered ahead of Villa in the race to capture Mendez in January, having reportedly already made an initial bid for him.

However, the Hammers are likely to be asked to pay his €60m (£50m) release clause in 2025, with Real Sociedad keen to retain their 'mercurial' performer for the foreseeable future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mendez has scored 22 goals and provided 20 assists in 113 appearances for Real Sociedad.

West Ham United are expecting to do business in January and may also target a new striker, considering Niclas Fullkrug’s disappointing start to life in England and Michail Antonio’s season-ending injury sustained in a horror car crash.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Hammers may be considering both permanent and temporary opportunities next month, as there may not be much left in the bank after their offseason spree.

West Ham finished the summer transfer window among the top spenders in the Premier League, splashing out close to £100m on nine new arrivals, including £27.5m on Fullkrug.

The Germany international has missed three months of the new season through injury and made his return in December, featuring in four of their last five top-flight games and managing two goal involvements.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-12-24.