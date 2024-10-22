Julen Lopetegui's appointment at West Ham United has not had the desired effect in the Premier League, with fans at the London Stadium hoping for a top-half finish as a minimum this season - but according to reports, the Spanish boss is not in 'imminent danger' of being given the boot at this early stage in the season.

A disappointing 4-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday saw the club slip to 15th in the top-flight, conceding 15 goals in just eight games, and sitting three points outside the top-half where they have been regulars over the past few seasons. With an easier set of fixtures on paper just over the horizon, there is the expectation that the Irons will start to climb the table - but if they fail to do so, Lopetegui could come under review by Christmas.

Lopetegui 'Not In Imminent Danger' of West Ham Sack

The Spaniard is in need of results soon, though

The report from the Guardian states that Lopetegui is not in 'imminent danger' of the sack, despite growing alarms at West Ham due to their poor start to the campaign.

West Ham United's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking, 2024/25 Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 11 =10th Goals conceded 15 =17th Shots for per game 15.1 4th Shots against per game 15.5 17th xG 13.5 11th

Currently sitting in 15th place after Saturday's defeat to Tottenham, the Irons are not planning to make any managerial changes just yet, and they are keen to give the Spaniard time after appointing him as David Moyes' successor last summer. The board don't have a history of making knee-jerk decisions, and there is the recognition that the Spaniard is attempting to bring in a new style of play whilst also helping 10 summer signings settle in.

However, there is 'deep concern' about the results picked up so far, and Lopetegui is also under pressure prior to Manchester United's visit on Sunday - where his position could be reviewed if there is no improvement before Christmas.

The ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers boss must pick results up before the next international break, with games against Nottingham Forest and Everton on the horizon. The Hammers did beat Ipswich Town 4-1, and they will hope that is an indication of their level, but having spent over £100million this summer, questions have been asked over their recruitment team.

Lopetegui Will Hope New Signings Can Bed West Ham in

The club brought in nine first-team recruits over the summer

The Hammers have finished in the top-half in three of their previous four seasons, with sixth, seventh and ninth-placed finishes only being clouded by a 14th-placed standing under Moyes. That, however, was aided by a win in the Europa Conference League and, as such, Moyes spent another year in east London in which he gave Lopetegui a solid foundation to work with.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Julen Lopetegui has won 13 of his 37 games in charge of English clubs in all competitions.

The club will need time to bed their new signings in, but it's the manner of their results that is mostly disappointing for the Irons, having lost four times already this season, with three defeats having had a margin of three goals or more in all competitions.

And with some of their stars failing to hit the ground running - including summer signing Niclas Fullkrug, who joined from Borussia Dortmund over the summer - their new additions to the first-team will hopefully see the Irons get up and running to give their fans confidence that they can become top-half regulars in the future.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 22-10-24.