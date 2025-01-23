West Ham United are set to part ways with technical director Tim Steidten in the coming days, according to reports - with the German having largely had a poor 18 months at boardroom level for the Hammers in a recruitment and morale sense.

Steidten was appointed as the club's Technical Director in July 2023, and whilst last summer saw him oversee the sale of Declan Rice - in which they brought in Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse with his fee - this summer has been far from ideal. It's seen the club sitting 14th in the Premier League, closer to the relegation zone than the European spaces, and that means that Steidten's tenure is now no longer tenable.

The report by TBR Football states that West Ham are set to part ways with Steidten after a horror show in the first half of the Premier League campaign.

The Hammers spent well over £100million in the summer with some questionable developments over Steidten's incomings, whilst former bosses David Moyes and Julen Lopetegui both fell out with the German - and the latter even banned him from the club's training ground. As a result, new boss Graham Potter was reportedly willing to see if he could work with Steidten, but Hammers chiefs are ready to terminate their 'working relationship' with the Bremen-born scout.

Steidten's departure will be confirmed in January after he took a backseat in terms of recruitment, and Potter has opted to reunite with Kyle Macaulay from Chelsea, having worked with him in the past. Potter even brought him to Stamford Bridge for his short-lived tenure, where Macaulay remained despite the former Brighton boss being sacked in west London back in April 2023.

However, the report states that the issue with Steidten regards his transfer dealings - with club officials 'concerned' by the signings of Niclas Fullkrug and Luis Guilherme, who have both failed to flatter this season. Fullkrug has only featured in 11 games after his move from Borussia Dortmund, missing 13 through injury, and he has just two goals to his name - whilst Guilherme has only been given 45 minutes of Premier League football.