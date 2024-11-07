West Ham United will review Julen Lopetegui’s position if they lose to Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, The Guardian journalist Jacob Steinberg has reported.

The Spanish tactician is under increasing pressure to deliver results at the London Stadium, having collected just 11 points from his first 10 games in the division.

A heavy 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at the weekend saw the Hammers slump to 14th in the table and raised further concerns over Lopetegui’s future at the club, with potential replacements now reportedly being considered.

According to The Guardian, although David Sullivan, West Ham’s majority shareholder, has a history of standing by his managers, a loss to Everton could prompt the Hammers’ chiefs to begin succession planning and consider alternative options for the managerial role.

West Ham are believed to have conducted background checks on the likes of Sebastian Hoeness, Kasper Hjulmand, and Roger Schmidt, an 'aggressive' manager with 'one of the best styles in Europe'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: West Ham were the 11th biggest spenders in Europe this season, splashing out close to £130m on nine new arrivals, with Max Kilman and Crysencio Summerville the two most expensive acquisitions.

According to GMS sources, West Ham are already making contingency plans in case the situation with Lopetegui worsens and have also identified former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic and ex-Chelsea manager Graham Potter as potential replacements.

Both managers are currently available – Terzic departed the Bundesliga giants at the end of last season, while Potter has yet to return to management following his spell at Chelsea in the 2022/23 campaign.

Scrutiny at the London Stadium, according to The Guardian, has also extended to West Ham’s technical director, Tim Steidten, as the club’s significant summer expenditure has yet to yield substantial results on the pitch.

The Hammers have largely relied on their established players in front of goal this term, with Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus, and Lucas Paqueta leading the scoring charts once more, while new arrivals Niclas Fullkrug and Luis Guilherme have raised concerns.

Julen Lopetegui's West Ham Record (2024/25) Games 12 Wins 4 Draws 2 Losses 6 Goals scored 15 Goals conceded 24 Points per game 1.17

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-11-24.