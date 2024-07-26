Highlights West Ham United are keen to sign Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

West Ham United have contacted Leeds United over signing winger Crysencio Summerville, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

A deal for the Dutchman remains expensive, with the Italian journalist suggesting the Hammers may be reluctant to meet the Championship outfit’s demands for the in-form attacker, who is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs this summer.

GMS have previously reported that Fulham have become the latest club to join the race for Summerville, alongside the likes of West Ham, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.

Leeds are hopeful of persuading the 22-year-old to stay and fend off interest from clubs in the top division, despite failing to secure promotion last season.

Summerville enjoyed an impressive campaign for the Whites, contributing to 31 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions and winning the Championship Player of the Season accolade.

Last season, the Dutchman was the third leading scorer in the league, only behind Blackburn’s Sammie Szmodics (27 goals) and Southampton’s Adam Armstrong (21), leading to Sky Sports pundit Michael Dawson describing him as 'unplayable'.

Hammers Eager to Land Summerville

East Londoners have held conversations with Leeds

Romano, speaking to GMS, revealed that West Ham have held discussions with both Leeds and Summerville as he remains on new head coach Julen Lopetegui's summer shortlist:

“The interest is still there in Summerville. It's an expensive package, so I'm not sure West Ham will be able to make it happen, but the interest is genuine. "They had contacts on the player's side and contacts on the club side after speaking to Leeds last week. He is one of the players they have on their shortlist.”

After appointing Lopetegui, West Ham have endured a fairly quiet window so far, with just three new signings confirmed to date.

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, centre-back Max Kilman and winger Luis Guilherme have arrived, while a move for Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui has fallen through after refusing to pay lofty agent fees to allow the transfer to go through.

Still in the market for a winger, the London Stadium outfit have been linked with several names this summer, including Juventus’ Matias Soule and AC Milan’s Alexis Saelemaekers.

Summerville is expected to be a more expensive option than the Serie A duo, with Leeds reportedly sticking to their valuation of around £40m.

Crysencio Summerville's Leeds United Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Championship 46 20 9 FA Cup 2 1 1 EFL Cup 1 0 0

Duran Edging Towards London Stadium Move

Capital club reach pivotal period to get deal over the line

West Ham are close to signing Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran with negotiations reaching ‘concrete stages’, according to Romano.

The 20-year-old is edging towards becoming Lopetegui’s new starting striker as he is on course to depart Villa Park just 18 months after joining from Chicago Fire.

Duran has seen little playing time under Unai Emery during his spell in Birmingham, scoring just five goals in 23 appearances last season.

Speaking exclusively to GMS, Romano confirmed West Ham and Aston Villa are now in negotiations as Duran is keen on the move to the London Stadium, but the deal is in line to exceed £32m.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-07-24.