West Ham United are showing strong interest in Fiorentina forward Moise Kean ahead of the summer transfer window, according to CalcioMercato.

The Hammers have reportedly made exploratory contact with the Serie A club to understand the conditions of a possible deal for the 25-year-old striker, who is expected to leave Fiorentina after the season.

Kean is believed to have a £43m release clause in his contract and is being monitored by several Premier League clubs, with Arsenal also keeping an eye on his impressive season.

The Italy international joined Fiorentina from Juventus last summer and is under contract until 2029.

West Ham Targeting Moise Kean

Keen on a summer move for ex-Everton star

According to CalcioMercato, Kean’s release clause is expected to attract significant interest from Premier League clubs this summer, with West Ham, Newcastle and Arsenal among those keen.

The 25-year-old, praised as 'exceptional', is reportedly set to decide his next career move after the season, as he remains focused on the campaign with Fiorentina.

Kean has enjoyed a career-best year in Italy, scoring 20 goals and providing three assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

He is Serie A’s second-top goalscorer this term with 15 goals, trailing only Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui, who has 22.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kean spent the 2019/20 season at Everton, where he scored two goals in 33 appearances.

West Ham are believed to be targeting multiple reinforcements for their frontline this summer, with Lille's Jonathan David and Roma’s Tammy Abraham also emerging as alternatives.

According to reports, the Hammers have already requested preliminary information on the former Chelsea striker, who is likely to leave Roma at the end of the season.

Moise Kean's Fiorentina Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 26 Goals 15 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 145 Minutes played 2,177

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: West Ham 'Could Attempt to Win Race' for 'Phenomenal' Striker West Ham United may make a move for Strasbourg frontman Emanuel Emegha amid rival interest from Newcastle United

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-03-25.