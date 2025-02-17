Shakhtar Donetsk star Georgiy Sudakov could soon be on his way to the Premier League, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed - with a summer exit likely for the midfield star. And there has been interest from West Ham United amongst others, with the club having 'made contact' amid Sudakov's performances for the reigning champions over the past four years.

Sudakov made his Donetsk debut in a 3-2 away win over Real Madrid in the Champions League back in the 2020/21 season, and aged just 22, he's already made 24 Champions League appearances, 88 Premier Liga outings and 26 caps for Ukraine's senior squad - and a potential step-up to the Premier League could be in the offing.

Sources: Sudakov Exit 'Likely' in Summer, West Ham Interested

The creative star is finally set to leave Ukraine after four solid seasons

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that a summer exit from Shakhtar is likely for Sudakov, who has become one of Europe's most sought-after young midfielders after his continued form in the Ukrainian Premier Liga - which has seen him labelled as an 'exceptionally talented' footballer by current boss Marino Pusic.

Georgiy Sudakov's Champions League statistics - Shakhtar squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 8 =1st Goals 2 =1st Assists 1 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.4 1st Shots Per Game 1.5 =1st Match rating 6.65 6th

There is firm interest from clubs in the Premier League and in Serie A, with Manchester City having made an approach for his services in the past - while Napoli still hold an interest in his signature.

However, sources have also confirmed that West Ham are the latest club to enquire about a move for his services, whilst European giants Porto tried to get a deal done for his services in the January transfer window, but they subsequently failed.

In terms of valuation, Sudakov recently ranked top of the CIES Football Observatory's recent reports on attacking midfielders around the world who were under the age of 23, excluding the big five European leagues. Beating out competition from the likes of Malik Tillman, Kenneth Taylor and Antoni Milambo from the Eredivisie, Arne Engels of Celtic and Martin Baturina of Dinamo Zagreb, Sudakov is clearly valued in footballing circles.

Whilst that valuation was only €49.5milllion (£41.2million), Shakhtar will demand €65million (£54million) to let their youngster go after a rip-roaring season for the first-team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Georgiy Sudakov has scored 30 goals in 127 games for Shakhtar Donetsk.

25 appearances have resulted in 10 goals and three assists, with two of those strikes coming in Champions League wins over Young Boys and Brest - whilst a four-goal haul against LNZ Cherkasy saw Sudakov take plaudits throughout the season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-02-25.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.