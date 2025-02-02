West Ham United may still have another loan signing to complete at the London Stadium alongside Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, with a deal imminent for the Ireland star - as reports have linked them with a return bid for AC Milan fringe player Noah Okafor.

Okafor - who has previously been labelled as 'magnificent' by Swiss outlet Le Matin - has suffered from a lack of game time at Milan this season, and a move could be on the cards. As a result, the Hammers, who are short in forward numbers, could look to return for his services after failing to agree terms earlier in the window.

Report: West Ham 'Back in Race' for AC Milan Star Okafor

The Swiss winger has not had much game time in Italy this season

The report by Gazetta dello Sport (via SportWitness) states that West Ham are back in the race for Okafor, as they look for a potential last-minute deal in the January transfer window. The Premier League side are reportedly 'in contact' over his potential signing, although there is a chance that it is the club being offered Okafor, as opposed to them chasing him with a great deal of urgency.

Noah Okafor's Serie A statistics - AC Milan squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 11 17th Goals 1 =8th Key Passes Per Game 0.4 =17th Shots Per Game 1.2 8th Dribbles Per Game 1.1 =4th Match rating 6.33 24th

Okafor almost moved to RB Leipzig earlier in the transfer window, though there was an issue with his medical - and that may be a cause for concern for the east London club. Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a move for his services, whilst AC Milan had originally wanted a sale for his services, but the report from Gazzetta states that they are now open to a loan deal.

Previous reports had stated that West Ham were willing to pay a €2million (£1.7million) loan fee for Okafor, in which they could have a €25million (£21.25million) buy clause - though his agent appears to be working on a deal that would involve other means.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Noah Okafor has two goals in 24 caps for Switzerland.

Okafor made 36 appearances for the San Siro outfit last season, scoring six goals in the process - but he's out of favour in Lombardy this season under Sergio Conceicao, and a move to England could be on the cards. Okafor, who came through Basel's youth academy, shot to prominence at Austrian side RB Salzburg - though his move to AC Milan at the start of last season hasn't quite worked out and a career change could be in the offing.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-02-25.

