West Ham United are looking to strengthen their ranks with midfield moves in the January transfer window - and the club may already be taking action for the summer too, with Lille star Angel Gomes reportedly being offered a pre-contract by the top brass at the London Stadium.

News broke on Wednesday stating that the Hammers had agreed a fee for OH Leuven star Ezechiel Banzuzi, which would mark Potter's first signing at the helm in the capital. However, the club are seemingly making steps to add in the summer too, with Gomes being lined up for a move back to England.

Report: West Ham 'Offer' Angel Gomes a Pre-Contract

The England international could be on his way back to the Premier League

The report by TBR Football states that Potter wants Gomes to join him at West Ham, along with Lille teammate Jonathan David - and that has escalated with the Hammers thought to have offered Gomes a pre-contract to join the club in the summer.

Angel Gomes' Ligue 1 statistics - Lille squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 11 =14th Goals 1 =7th Key Passes Per Game 1.3 =1st Dribbles Per Game 0.5 =11th Through Balls Per Game 0.2 =1st Match rating 6.57 =14th

West Ham have been interested in Gomes for quite some time and with the England international set to see his Lille contract run out in the summer, it's seen them make their move to land his services on a free transfer. Whilst it's thought that Tottenham Hotspur have also held talks with Gomes' representatives and that they are also ready to make their offer, that hasn't happened as of yet, putting West Ham in the lead.

TBR sources have further states that Gomes is currently in talks with six clubs as he plans his next step away from Ligue 1 - but Potter views Gomes and the imminent signing of Banzuzi as the 'first part' of his midfield overhaul in east London, with steps being taken to make that a reality.

Gomes has been called 'phenomenal' by reporter Alex Turk, after Gareth Southgate mentioned that he was on his radar whilst the former England boss was in his post back in 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Angel Gomes made 54 appearances for England's youth teams but only landed his senior debut shortly after his 24th birthday.

Gomes has already told Lille that he wishes to leave and that he won't be signing a new contract, which has prompted the Hammers to make a move. Gomes, who came through Manchester United's youth academy, made 10 appearances for the Red Devils, including five Premier League outings.

However, a lack of first-team opportunities at Old Trafford saw him move to Lille in 2021, where he has made 130 appearances for Les Dogues - and that form has seen him pick up four England caps, all coming under Lee Carsley.

