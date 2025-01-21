West Ham United have identified RB Leipzig striker Andre Silva as an alternative to Jhon Duran after their club-record £57m bid was rejected, according to Sky Sports.

The Hammers remain focused on strengthening Graham Potter’s frontline with a new addition before the transfer deadline on February 3 and have now turned their attention to a fresh target after their pursuit of Duran hit a stumbling block.

According to Sky Sports, West Ham have made initial enquiries about Silva, who has not started a Bundesliga game this season, to assess the conditions for a possible deal.

Leipzig reportedly prefer a permanent deal or a loan with an obligation to buy, while the Hammers were previously linked with seeking a straight loan for the Portuguese international.

West Ham Want Andre Silva

Eyed as Jhon Duran alternative

According to Sky Sports, West Ham remain interested in Silva after Aston Villa rejected their bid for Duran and have made initial enquiries regarding the 29-year-old striker:

“West Ham remain interested in RB Leipzig forward Andre Silva. “One source has told Sky Sports News they have made initial enquiries. “Leipzig would prefer a permanent deal or at least a loan that comes with an obligation.”

Silva, who spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad, has struggled to make an impact on his return to RB Leipzig this term, making just eight Bundesliga appearances and playing a total of 132 minutes.

The Portugal international has found it difficult to compete for game time with Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda and could leave Germany before the transfer window closes, with West Ham now emerging as potential suitors.

The Hammers have lost Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen and Niclas Fullkrug to long-term injuries and are thought to be prioritising a forward signing in January.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Brighton’s Evan Ferguson could also become an option, although the Seagulls would reportedly only consider a loan deal.

Andre Silva's Leipzig Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 8 Goals 1 Assists 2 Expected goals 1.3 Expected assisted goals 0.6 Minutes played 132

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-01-25.