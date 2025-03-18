West Ham United have made an 'irresistible financial offer' to sign Lille striker Jonathan David this summer, according to Sport.

The Canada international is expected to be one of the hottest free agents on the transfer market this summer when his contract with the Ligue 1 club comes to an end at the end of the season.

The Hammers are expected to be right in the mix for his signature and the Spanish outlet have revealed that Barcelona are now unlikely to advance their interest, leaving Graham Potter's side in pole position with an offer already on the table.

West Ham Make Offer to David

Barcelona drop out of the race

David, who has been described as "one of the best strikers in the world" for his performances in recent seasons, had looked to be en route to the Camp Nou after the expressed an interest in his signing.

But they have now diverted their attentions for the upcoming transfer window away from signing a new striker, and Sport report that they have now gone quiet on David.

It's now believed that the Premier League is his most likely destination and West Ham have tabled an 'irresistible financial offer' to convince him to move to the London Stadium instead of other rivals such as Tottenham and Manchester United.

Jonathan David's Lille Stats (2024/25) Games 38 Goals 23 Assists 9 Minutes per goal 146 Minutes played 2,919

No other clubs have yet firmed up their interest with an offer and the belief is that David will make a final decision on his future club before the end of April, which means there is still a bit of time before teams run of out time to make their case for him.

However, West Ham are keen to beat off the competition for his signature and have already made their move.

Manager Potter is keen to add a new striker to the squad for next season with Niclas Fullkrug suffering with several injuries in his maiden campaign, Michail Antonio suffering a career-threatening injury following a car crash and Danny Ings' future lying elsewhere.

Current loanee Evan Ferguson hasn't made a big impact at the club yet either, and it's unlikely that his move is made permanent considering Brighton are likely to push for around £60m.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 18/03/2025.