Highlights West Ham are targeting Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran to replace Michail Antonio up front.

Duran struggled for minutes last season, with Ollie Watkins ahead of him in the pecking order, but still managed 8 goals.

The Hammers are also interested in Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo, as they look to strengthen their defence.

West Ham have made Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran their primary target this summer, and are expected to make an approach for the player, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Duran struggled for consistent minutes at Villa last season, starting just three league games as first choice striker Ollie Watkins scored 27 goals across all competitions. However, the Colombian still managed to net eight times himself throughout the campaign, and has thus caught the eye of a number of clubs.

Chelsea were said to be leading the race to sign the 20-year-old, although the Blues' interest is understood to have 'gone cold'. Instead, Sheth has revealed that West Ham are the side most avidly moving for Duran, and are set to enquire about a potential deal.

West Ham Eye Duran

Villa value the forward at £40 million

With Julen Lopetegui arriving at the London Stadium this summer, replacing the veteran manager David Moyes, the Hammers are set to enter a new iteration. Launching this revamp will require an ageing squad to undergo significant rejuvenation, with 34-year-old Michail Antonio needing replacing, and Danny Ings closing in on a move to Southampton.

A striker is therefore a priority in this window for West Ham with Duran - described as being "special" by Unai Emery - supposedly identified as the first choice target to fill this role. The Colombia international, described as 'quality' by teammate John McGinn, is eager to leave Villa Park as he searches for a club that can offer him more regular minutes.

Operating in Watkins' shadow last season, Duran managed just 475 Premier League minutes, but still managed to impress in these limited outings. Showing glimpses of his threatening physical attributes and adept finishing, Chelsea were initially said to be the frontrunners to sign the player, but West Ham have now emerged as the favourites with Fabrizio Romano telling GIVEMESPORT that the player has "already said yes" to a move to the London Stadium.

Writing on X, Sheth revealed that the Irons are set to explore the conditions of a potential deal, with Villa previously quoting the Blues £40 million for Duran. It's likely the east Londoners would attempt to negotiate a lower sum, given the player's relative inexperience in European football.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Duran Antonio Appearances 23 26 Goals 5 6 Shots Per 90 3.79 1.59 Expected Goals Per 90 0.38 0.31 Key Passes Per 90 0.75 0.43 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.38 1.54

West Ham Interested in Nice Defender

Todibo has also been linked with Man Utd

As well as bolstering his offensive options, Lopetegui is keen to strengthen a defence that conceded more goals than any side barring the bottom three teams in the Premier League last season. The likes of Kurt Zouma and Konstantinos Mavropanos produced underwhelming campaigns, and thus West Ham 'remain interested' in signing Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo.

Manchester United have been linked with the Frenchman, who is said to be keen on a move to Old Trafford. However, the Red Devils are reportedly in talks to sign Matthijs de Ligt, opening the door for the Hammers to move for Todibo, who would join new signing Max Kilman as a defensive acquisition at the London Stadium.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 09/07/2024