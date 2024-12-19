West Ham United have had a bid for Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto rejected and are unlikely to sign the 23-year-old in January, according to Brazilian outlet Soutimao.

Corinthians have ruled out an exit next month for the Brazilian Serie A’s top scorer, who finished the 2024 campaign with 15 goals in 29 games.

West Ham have reportedly had a bid worth £25m rejected for Alberto, described as 'one of the best forwards in the world right now', with his departure more likely in the summer, despite growing interest from European clubs.

The Hammers have been exploring the Brazilian market for a couple of years and most recently welcomed Palmeiras winger Luis Guiherme in the summer transfer window.

They were also close to signing Flamengo centre-back Fabricio Bruno, who was on course to become Julen Lopetegui’s first signing at the London Stadium but backed out of the deal at the very last minute.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alberto scored 31 goals and provided seven assists in 57 appearances in all competitions for Corinthians in 2024.

West Ham could enter the market for a new forward in January but are likely to operate on a modest budget, given their summer spree, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Hammers have spent close to £100m on nine first-team signings before the season, including £27m on striker Niclas Fullkrug, who returned to action at the start of December after missing three months with an injury.

The German scored on his return in the 3-1 loss to Leicester City but failed to start in their next two Premier League games, making a 34-minute cameo against Bournemouth last weekend.

West Ham have also recently lost striker Michail Antonio, who was involved in a road traffic accident two weeks ago and is unlikely to play football for at least 12 months, according to recent reports.

His prolonged absence may force the Hammers into the striker market next month, with an eye also kept on loan solutions, given their low funds available.

Related Exclusive: West Ham 'Lead Race' to Sign 'Superstar' Southampton Want on Loan West Ham United lead Southampton in race to sign Brighton striker Evan Ferguson on loan during the winter transfer window

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-12-24.