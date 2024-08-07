Highlights West Ham have made an offer to sign ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

The 26-year-old is expected to depart Roma before the transfer window shuts.

AC Milan and Atalanta are also in the race, with Abraham reportedly favouring a San Siro switch.

West Ham United have made an offer to sign former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, reaching up to £26million, according to Calcio Mercato.

The Hammers have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of the Englishman, who is looking to leave Roma after three seasons at the Stadio Olimpico.

According to Calcio Mercato, Abraham no longer has a place in Daniele De Rossi’s squad after Roma bolstered their attacking options with the arrivals of Artem Dovbyk and Matias Soule earlier this summer.

Abraham, who spent the majority of last season sidelined with an ACL injury, made just eight appearances in Serie A for the Giallorossi, contributing two goals in 241 minutes of action and has previously been described as 'outstanding' by journalist Henry Winter.

Julen Lopetegui and West Ham have had a very busy summer so far, with six new arrivals on board ahead of the Spaniard’s first season at the London Stadium.

The Hammers have already confirmed the acquisitions of Wes Foderingham, Max Kilman, Guido Rodriguez, Crysencio Summerville, Luis Guilherme and Niclas Fullkrug, with more signings expected before the window shuts.

Hammers Eye Ex-Chelsea Star

Abraham prefers to continue in Serie A

However, the 26-year-old continues to favour a move within Serie A, where he has no shortage of suitors, including AC Milan and Atalanta.

Calcio Mercato suggests Abraham would prefer a move to Milan, who could offer him Champions League football and a reunion with his ex-Chelsea teammate Fikayo Tomori.

Tammy Abraham Roma Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes played Serie A 8 1 1 241 Europa League 4 0 0 80

Roma, who paid £34 million for Abraham in 2021, will be hoping to recoup a similar fee for him in the transfer window, despite his recent injury problems.

Abraham’s first season in the Italian capital saw him score 27 goals in all competitions as Roma won the UEFA Conference League under Jose Mourinho.

The following year was much less productive, with just nine goals scored in 54 appearances, and an ACL injury suffered in the final game of the campaign, which sidelined Abraham for the majority of the 2023/24 season.

Jhon Duran Move ‘Very Complicated’

After Niclas Fullkrug’s arrival

Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran’s move to West Ham is ‘very complicated’ after the arrival of Niclas Fullkrug, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

According to Romano, Aston Villa ‘have always rejected’ proposals for Duran and held firm to their £40million valuation of the Colombian, who joined the club from Chicago Fire in January 2023.

As a result, the Hammers’ interest in Duran cooled in recent days, as they opted to finalise a deal for Fullkrug, who signed a three-year contract at the London Stadium, solving Julen Lopetegui’s striker woes ahead of the Spaniard’s first season in charge.

