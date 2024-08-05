Highlights West Ham United have made Mats Hummels an offer, with the German expected to make a decision on his future this week.

Hummels has multiple offers to consider, with Brighton and Bologna also interested.

The Hammers are also set to complete the signing of Niclas Fullkrug.

West Ham United's busy summer could be set to continue, with Mats Hummels expected to decide whether to accept a contract offer from the East London club this week, according to Hammers News.

The Hammers have already completed the signings of Luis Guilherme, Max Kilman, Wes Foderingham and Crysencio Summerville in this window, while Niclas Fullkrug and Guido Rodriguez are closing in on moves to the London Stadium. Julen Lopetegui is evidently eager to bolster his squad significantly, and is looking to acquire another centre-back, alongside Kilman.

Jean-Clair Todibo had long been touted as a 'dream' potential addition, although the Frenchman favours a switch to Juventus. Instead, free agent Hummels has been identified and has held talks with West Ham's hierarchy over a potential deal, with the German set to make a decision this week, weighing up multiple offers from several different clubs.

West Ham Eyeing Hummels

The defender has several offers

After reaching a Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund last season, World Cup winner Hummels is available as a free agent after his contract with die Schwarzgelben expired. Making over 500 appearances for Dortmund, the central defender leaves as a veteran and with a wealth of experience he can offer to potential suitors.

According to Hammers News, the 35-year-old has already rejected offers from the likes of Ajax, Benfica, Lille, Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen and Saudi Arabia. The publication report that the player is weighing up a contract offer from West Ham, as well as proposals from Brighton, Bologna and possibly offers from the MLS.

Talks were held with the former Germany international's representatives back in June, and the East Londoners' technical Director, Tim Steidten, has notified his entourage again that the offer remains on the table. On a reported £140,000-a-week at Dortmund, Hummels will likely be looking for a similar wage at his new club in what will surely be the final major deal of his career.

Lopetegui is keen on bolstering his central defensive cohort, with the likes of Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd and Konstantinos Mavropanos all producing below-par seasons last year. Kilman has been added, but it's clear from the pursuit of Todibo that the Spanish head coach is eyeing another to strengthen his ensemble.

Despite his age, Hummels - described as a 'Football God' by former Dortmund manager Edin Terzic - made 40 appearances across all competitions last season, leading Dortmund to the Champions League final, demonstrating that he still has something to give at the highest level.

Hummels' Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 3 Pass Accuracy 89% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.66 Tackles Per 90 2.95 Interceptions Per 90 1.87 Clearances Per 90 4.66 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.16

West Ham Closing in on Another Dortmund Player

Fullkrug has completed his medical

Another German who was at the heart of Dortmund's Champions League run last season is set to join West Ham. Striker Niclas Fullkrug has completed his medical in East London ahead of a switch to the London Stadium, a deal which is expected to be announced later today.

The 31-year-old will sign a contract valid until 2027, and is expected to replace the ageing Michail Antonio. The former Werder Bremen goalscorer netted 15 goals across all competitions for Dortmund last season, and was pinpointed by Lopetegui as an ideal addition after a move for Aston Villa's Jhon Duran proved to be financially inaccessible.

All Statistics via FBRef - 05/08/2024