West Ham United have made a contract offer for Lille striker Jonathan David, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, according to Sky Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The Hammers have reportedly taken ‘concrete steps’ towards landing the Canada international this summer and securing Graham Potter his ‘priority’ signing at the London Stadium.

Competition for David is expected to heat up in the coming months, with Barcelona and Arsenal also showing strong interest in the 24-year-old.

GIVEMESPORT has previously reported that David is likely to keep his options open closer to the summer, despite recent links to another Premier League club.

West Ham Want Jonathan David

Contract offer on the table

According to Tavolieri, West Ham are hoping to beat the competition by offering David a lucrative contract, with the deal's total value worth up to €20m (£16.5m).

Barcelona are not expected to match that amount, despite being the 24-year-old’s ‘dream destination’ in the upcoming transfer window.

David, praised as 'one of the best strikers in the world', has been a standout performer for Lille this season, scoring 31 goals and providing nine assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

His goals were also crucial in Lille advancing to the Champions League Round of 16 for the first time since the 2007/08 season, with six netted in eight games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David ranks joint-ninth among Champions League top scorers this term, with Serhou Guirassy leading the charts on 10 goals.

West Ham are expected to sign a new first-choice striker this summer and have multiple names on their radar, including Mainz forward Jonathan Burkardt.

The Hammers sit 15th in the Premier League with 11 games to go and nine points off ninth, where they finished last season.

Jonathan David's Lille Stats (2024/25) Games 37 Goals 21 Assists 9 Minutes per goal 140 Minutes played 2,946

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-03-25.