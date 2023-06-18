West Ham United are making 'early' moves over looking at a potentil deal for Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Foxes suffered a catastrophic relegation from the Premier League, Barnes enjoyed a stellar campaign which has resulted in interest from Premier League clubs regarding a potential cut-rate deal.

West Ham news - Harvey Barnes

Despite Leicester struggling as a whole, the 25-year-old enjoyed arguably the best season of his career, from an individual perspective, to date, netting an astounding 13 times in the Premier League, as per Transfermarkt.

That has led to Barnes being linked with multiple Premier League sides as the summer transfer window nears, with the Daily Mail recently reporting that Tottenham Hotspur are one of the interested clubs.

However, any club planning on swooping for the winger will need to pay a fee close to £40 million in order for Leicester to consider selling the homegrown talent, as per Football Insider.

What did Dean Jones say about Harvey Barnes and West Ham?

Jones revealed that whilst it is still early on in the process for any potential deal, now is a "good moment" for West Ham to swoop for the Englishman, who has previously been described as "unbelievable" by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: "I think it's like early, early moves to figure out what the deal for Barnes would look like. It's a good moment, obviously, for West Ham to make a proposal.

"They are kind of champions of Europe, in their eyes, so they could at least got a trophy to show him and a plan for the future to show him. Obviously Moyes has had some talks around his own future, and they'll be able to address that too."

Why a winger is of interest to West Ham

At face value, the Hammers appear to have their winger situation sorted, with Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen both enjoying impressive 2022/23 campaigns. However, there is a distinct lack of depth in this area for David Moyes to fall back on.

The Scotsman has attempted to mold Pablo Fornals into a left-winger, although the Spaniard still appears to be better suited to a more central role within the midfield, and summer signing Maxwell Cornet has found it difficult to make an impact in East London - failing to score a single goal this term, as per Transfermarkt.

Therefore, Harvey Barnes, who is more than capable of competing with Benrahma and Bowen for a starting spot in the team, would be a very smart addition to the squad.