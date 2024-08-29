Key Takeaways Man City head to West Ham looking to maintain their perfect start to the season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could come in for his first full start as a West Ham player.

Ilkay Gundogan could make his first start since his return to the Etihad after a year at Barcelona.

The 2024/25 Premier League season is well underway, with every team having played twice, and it is promising to be a classic. This weekend sees champions Manchester City travel to West Ham United on Saturday evening, in what is a potential banana skin for Pep Guardiola's men.

West Ham began the season with a 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa, before an impressive 2-0 away victory at Crystal Palace in gameweek two. Julen Lopetegui's men will be looking to pick up where they left off last week when they face the almighty challenge of Man City.

As for Man City, they began the season in the exact manner that would be expected of them, with two comfortable victories. A 2-0 win away at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend was followed by a 4-1 demolition of newly promoted Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium. After going 1-0 down to Ipswich from a Sammie Szmodics goal, City rallied, and an Erling Haaland hat-trick plus one from Kevin De Bruyne ensured their perfect start was maintained.

West Ham Team News

Lopetegui expected to hand Wan-Bissaka first start

West Ham came through their fixture against Crystal Palace without suffering any injuries, so manager Julen Lopetegui has a full squad to choose from.

The main headache for West Ham is how they adapt to combat the numerous threats that Man City pose. Lopetegui has to decide whether he wants to operate with a back five, or sacrifice one of his more attacking players in favour of an extra player in midfield. The introductions of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Niklas Fullkrug just after the hour mark changed the game against Crystal Palace, and both players will be vying for starting spots this weekend.

West Ham Predicted XI

Fullkrug made to wait ahead of City test

After a brilliant cameo off the bench last time out, new signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who joined for £15m this summer, is tipped to come into the side and make his first start for his new club. Wan-Bissaka started the move which led to the Hammers' opening goal as he ran from near his own box, deep into the Palace half to help progress his side up the pitch. The former Manchester United full-back is known for his incredible recovery tackles, and will be tasked with trying to stop the electric Jeremy Doku on Saturday, a tough job for any defender.

Michail Antonio is expected to keep his spot up front, despite new signing Niclas Fullkrug breathing down his neck. Antonio, West Ham's all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League, has started both league games this season, with manager Lopetegui trusting the 34-year-old to deliver the goods. Antonio's pace and hold up play could be vital if the Hammers are to pull off an unlikely result against Man City at the London Stadium.

Man City Team News

City hopeful of Foden and Rodri returns

Man City came through their game against Ipswich without two of their key men from last season in Phil Foden and Rodri. Foden was ruled out through illness and Rodri is still recovering after winning the European Championships during the summer. Guardiola will be hopeful that the pair will be back available for selection ahead of a difficult game away at West Ham.

Also in the game against Ipswich, Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic was forced off through injury, and is set to be assessed ahead of the trip to the London Stadium. Fortunately for Guardiola, he has incredible strength in depth, so he has plenty of options to choose from should the former Chelsea midfielder be unavailable.

Ilkay Gundogan returned to City last week after his departure from Barcelona, and will be hoping to make his first start since that return on Saturday.

Man City Predicted XI

Gundogan expected to be given a start

After the strong start Man City have made to the season, it is unlikely that Pep Guardiola will make many changes for this weekend's clash.

He is expected not to take a risk with Mateo Kovacic's leg injury, sustained last time out, which will hand the returning Ilkay Gundogan his first start in this second spell at the club.

The impressive Savio is likely to retain his spot on the right-hand side, after a series of electric performances so far this season. Jeremy Doku is expected to start on the other side, with Erling Haaland spearheading the attack, as ever.