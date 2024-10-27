West Ham United will look to put their Premier League blues behind them when they host Manchester United at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Hammers have had a poor start to the season so far under new manager Julen Lopetegui and were thrashed 4-1 by London rivals Tottenham last time out, while Erik Ten Hag has seen the pressure around his job eased after a 2-1 win over Brentford was followed by a 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce in Istanbul in the Europa League in midweek.

Both teams will see this as a viable opportunity to get some much-needed points on the board, and this is how GIVEMESPORT see each side lining up.

West Ham Team News

Kudus suspended

After a series of poor results, the Hammers had looked to have turned a corner after a big win over Ipswich before the international break. But defeat to Tottenham last time out has set them back once more, and they'll have to try and bounce back without Mohammed Kudus after his red card means he'll be suspended for three games. Niclas Fullkrug remains unavailable through injury too, in a blow to the manager.

West Ham Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Mohammed Kudus Suspended November 2024 Niclas Fullkrug Achilles Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Lopetegui spoke about the Ghana star's absence.

"Unfortunately, Kudus is going to be out for three matches because his behaviour was not good, and he knows that. It's a pity because he did a good match and could have scored two goals. He knows he has to improve his temperament because this can't happen. Let's see what's going to happen. I don't want to talk about this because the more important thing is to focus on the player who will play in his place."

West Ham Predicted XI

Summerville to start

West Ham Predicted XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Antonio

West Ham Predicted Substitutes: Fabianski (GK), Coufal (DEF), Mavropanos (DEF), Cresswell (DEF), Rodriguez (MID), Irving (MID), Soler (MID), Ings (FWD), Guilherme (FWD)

With Kudus set to watch from the sidelines, it's a chance for Crysencio Summerville to come into the starting lineup and stake a claim for his place in the team following his £25m summer move from Leeds United.

Alphonse Areola is expected to keep his place in the team ahead of Lukasz Fabianski, while Lucas Paqueta should start too despite his poor form currently. Edson Alvarez could replace Guido Rodriguez in midfield, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka should face his former side.

Man Utd Team News

Jonny Evans could return

With the team held to another draw in European competition in midweek, Ten Hag is still without several first-team stars for a trip to London this weekend.

Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro and Tyrell Malacia remain unavailable, while Mason Mount isn't expected to recover from a knock that has seen him miss out since being substituted against Tottenham. Captain Bruno Fernandes will return after serving a suspension in the Fenerbahce clash and the boss is hopeful Jonny Evans can return, but Antony looks set to be out for a while after being stretchered off just minutes after coming on in midweek with an ankle injury.

Man Utd Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Kobbie Mainoo Hamstring November 2024 Harry Maguire Calf November 2024 Luke Shaw Calf November 2024 Leny Yoro Foot November 2024 Tyrell Malacia Knee November 2024 Mason Mount Other November 2024 Antony Ankle Unknown

Speaking after the draw with Fenerbahce on Thursday, the boss shared an update on the status of his squad.

“We’re staying overnight [in Turkey] and then straight to London, training Saturday. We expect, of course, Bruno back and, hopefully, also Jonny Evans.”

Man Utd Predicted XI

Fernandes to return to the lineup

Man Utd Predicted XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Ugarte, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Man Utd Predicted Substitutes: Heaton (GK), Bayindir (GK), Lindelof (DEF), Evans (DEF), Casemiro (MID), Fletcher (MID), Amad (FWD), Zirkzee (FWD), Wheatley (FWD)

After a shock decision to field Noussair Mazraoui as the number ten against Fenerbahce, Bruno Fernandes is certain to return to the starting lineup in that role which should allow the Moroccan to return to his natural full-back position in place of Victor Lindelof.

Manuel Ugarte had a good performance and may get the nod ahead of Casemiro in midfield too as they look to get the best out of their £50m man, while Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford are expected to start ahead of Amad Diallo.