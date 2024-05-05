Highlights West Ham are actively searching for a new manager with David Moyes set to depart at the end of the season.

Julen Lopetegui has emerged as a top choice despite early fan reservations regarding his potential appointment.

Reports suggest the deal with Lopetegui is highly advanced, though it is not finalised yet.

With David Moyes expected to leave West Ham United at the end of the season, the club are well underway in their search for a new manager for the beginning of the 2024/25 season. David Ornstein recently reported that Sporting Lisbon boss and former Liverpool target Ruben Amirom has "decided the move is not for him", while another option is Lille head coach Paulo Fonseca.

But it is Julen Lopetegui who has emerged as the latest frontrunner for the job, although journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that there are some early reservations about the Spaniard taking over. After tasting European success last season - and their first piece of silverware for 44 years - West Ham fans understandably feel as though their club should be going to the next level.

Early indications suggest that Lopetegui - who has recent Premier League experience with Wolves - is not the man to take the Hammers forward, despite having managed the likes of Real Madrid and the Spanish national team in recent years.

Julen Lopetegui 'Not the Popular Choice' Among Hammers Fans

But it might be too late for West Ham to pull out of the Spaniard's appointment

Reports from The Guardian suggest a deal to bring Lopetegui to the London Stadium is close, but Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that the deal is now "very advanced" and possibly too far advanced to make a U-turn. Despite the manager's illustrious CV, Jones feels that the early indications suggest West Ham fans do not want to see Lopetegui make a return to the English top flight with them.

He said:

"One of the big early problems around Lopetegui is that it is already becoming clear he is not a very popular choice among many in the fanbase. They have tolerated Moyes but are ready for a new era of football and I think this is a choice that most find underwhelming. "He’s got good credentials in the game generally but this is an appointment that some are already comparing to when Manuel Pellegrini was brought in. The Lopetegui talk is genuine, he has been a candidate for this job for some time but they were also serious about Ruben Amorim and Paulo Fonseca. "I think most people will agree that this is a good moment for Moyes to go but this appointment of Lopetegui is not going down well initially and the noise around such a leak gives David Sullivan a small window of opportunity to consider whether this really is the best choice for the club going forward. I have spoken to people who say this is very advanced though, so it might have already gone too far to turn back on."

How Moyes and Lopetegui’s most recent season in England compare (all comps) Moyes (2023/24) Lopetegui (2022/23) Matches 50 23 Wins 21 9 Draws 12 4 Losses 17 10 Goals for 78 23 Goals against 81 34 Points 75 31 PPG 1.50 1.35 Statistics correct as of 03/05/2024

West Ham 'Not 100% Decided' on David Moyes Exit

The manager could still extend his stay at the club

Although Moyes has done a fantastic job for West Ham across two different spells at the club, many feel it is time for him to move on. Speaking on his Q&A on Thursday, Ornstein revealed that the East London club are still not 100% sure whether they will change managers this summer.

He said:

"After meeting West Ham, I understand Amorim decided a move there is not for him. If a managerial change is made - which is looking likely but not 100% decided - the likes of Lopetegui are thought to be in the frame. But if there is a preferred candidate I'm not aware of that yet. And let's show some respect to David Moyes, who is still in position and has done a fantastic job."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 05-05-24