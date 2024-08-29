Key Takeaways Man City have a 100% win record this season & are unbeaten in their last six matches against West Ham.

West Ham struggled against City, only winning once in their last eight games and conceding three goals in their last encounter.

City predicted to win comfortably with Erling Haaland netted once more.

Saturday evening brings together two Spanish managers in the Premier League for the first time as Pep Guardiola takes his Manchester City side to East London to face Julen Lopetegui’s West Ham United at the London Stadium in the last round of fixtures before the arrival of the international break.

The hosts, West Ham, are under a new regime after the departure of David Moyes, as Lopetegui's arrival has been added to by the acquisitions of Crysencio Summerville from Leeds, Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United, Jean Clair-Todibo from OGC Nice, Max Kilman from Wolves and Niklas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund. The relatively new-look Hammers have had a mixed start to the new campaign, with a defeat and a win arriving against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace. They then followed this up with a victory against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

City have started their season like all good champions do, as they pursue a fifth consecutive Premier League title. Guardiola’s side have added the likes of Savinho and the returning Ilkay Gundogan back to their ranks following his one-year spell at Barcelona, and are buoyed by victory in the Community Shield, as well as in their first two league games against Chelsea and newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

In the most recent league meeting between the two sides, Manchester City wrapped up the league title by beating West Ham 3-1. Phil Foden scored two to cap off an excellent individual season, with Rodri cementing the victory late on.

West Ham vs. Manchester City: Match Information When August 31st, 2024 Where London Stadium Time 17:30 BST Location London, United Kingdom TV Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

Outcome

City backed to topple Irons

City have won their last four all-competition matches and have a 100% record so far this season. Guardiola's side are unbeaten in their previous six outings against West Ham, with the Hammers unable to keep a clean sheet in that period. The last time the east London club secured a win over Manchester City was in 2015, when Diafra Sakho and Victor Moses were the difference makers.

West Ham have two wins from their last five and only two wins from their previous seven in competitive fixtures. Last season, the Hammers ended the season with only one win in their previous eight games, and on that run, as mentioned prior, they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City. West Ham's last home win was in a 3-1 score over relegated Luton Town.

Match Odds West Ham Win 11/2 The Draw 9/2 Man City Win 2/5

Over/Under

Busy day ahead for West Ham's defence

With Manchester City not losing a league game since the December 6th, 2023, as well as being pushed on by a recent thrashing of Premier League new boys Ipswich - this game is touted to see more than 2.5 goals.

Prevailing 4-1 last time out, the Cityzens have actually amassed an impressive record of six goals in their first two outings. Taking pre-season into account, that early-term number rises to 18. West Ham have notched four goals in their last three games, including the Carabao Cup win over Bournemouth. With pre-season, their tally rises to 11.

Goal Over/Under Over 2.5 Goals 4/9 Under 2.5 Goals 7/4

Goalscorers

Haaland expected to net yet again

Somewhat inevitably, Erling Haaland sits pretty in the goal-scoring estimations. In fact, aside from Nicklas Fullkrug, it's a dominant City showing. Haaland is particularly notable amid the Sky Blues' cast. August is a particularly good month for the Norwegian, as he has scored 16 goals in 10 Premier League appearances, averaging a goal every 52 minutes, the best minutes-per-goal ratio by a player in a particular month in Premier League history (min. 500 minutes played).

Haaland is also a player going for his third consecutive Golden Boot and arrives from the Ipswich victory with ever-present confidence. He scored his seventh Premier League hat-trick, last time out.

Goalscorers Players First Scorer Anytime Scorer Erling Haaland 11/4 8/11 Kevin De Bruyne 8/1 5/2 Savio 8/1 5/2 Jeremy Doku 10/1 10/3 Nicklas Fullkrug 10/1 10/3 Bernardo Silva 11/1 7/2

Prediction

City to power past Lopetegui's side

With their trademark mechanical methods of victory, it's difficult to see how Manchester City don't win this one. West Ham could put up a fight, especially if their home crowd are up for the task. However, with Haaland leading a star-studded core, City shouldn't struggle this weekend.

Prediction: West Ham 0-3 Manchester City

Odds retrieved from Bet365, correct as of 29/08/24