In Manchester United's latest tale of their missed chances coming back to haunt them amid their torrid run of form under Erik ten Hag, West Ham United managed to nick a 2-1 win against the Old Trafford outfit thanks to goals from substitute Crysencio Summerville and captain Jarrod Bowen.

Under the cosh from the off, Julen Lopetegui's side endured a sloppy start to proceedings, with Ten Hag's men able to cut through their lines with relative ease, but their glut of chances were not taken advantage of them with the scoreline poised at 0-0 upon the half-time whistle.

After an otherwise dismal half, the east London-based outfit will have entered the break as the much happier contingent - purely because their opposition had not put the game to bed when they easily could've done.

West Ham's trio of half-time substitutions changed the complexity of the English top flight contest with Crysencio Summerville, who looked a real threat going forward, causing all manner of problems for the visitors' defensive line.

It was the Dutchman who made the breakthrough with 18 minutes left of regulation time. Albeit cautioned on the back of his celebration, his energy paid off with a back-post finish. Advantage Hammers!

After stepping up the ante after going a goal behind, Ten Hag and his entourage had something to cheer about after Casemiro's equaliser put them back on level pegging. The Brazilian brilliantly directed his header goalwards with Lukasz Fabianski given no chance.

Jarrod Bowen then regained his side's one-goal buffer from 12 yards out after West Ham were, rather controversially, given a penalty for Matthijs de Ligt's contact with Danny Ings in the box.

West Ham United vs Manchester United - Match Statistics West Ham Statistic Man Utd 43 Possession (%) 57 12 Shots 17 3 Shots on Target 5 6 Corners 5 4 Saves 1 5 Yellow Cards 1

Match Highlights

West Ham United Player Ratings

GK – Lukasz Fabianski – 6/10

The seasoned Pole, with fans yearning for Areola's return, put in a solid performance. Albeit uneasy for the majority of the tie, he was alert to Casemiro's emphatic header on the cusp of half-time.

RB – Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 6.5/10

Up against his old employers, he was weirdly instructed by Lopetegui to play high and wide, allowing Garnacho plenty of joy on the ball.

CB –​​​​​​​ Max Kilman – 6/10

Todibo's half-time introduction calmed the Englishman down after a somewhat erratic opening stage. ​​​​​​​

CB –​​​​​​​ Konstantinos Mavropanos – 6/10

Struggled to track Fernandes' in-behind runs but was, luckily, not punished. However, he managed to contain the threat of Garnacho on more than one occasion. Injured and taken off at the break.

LB –​​​​​​​ Emerson – 6/10

Failed to convert his side's best chances of the game in the second half, fluffing his effort from point-blank range.

CM –​​​​​​​ Edson Alvarez – 5.5/10

Produced a superbly timed tackle to prevent Garnacho from passing the ball across the West Ham box in the first half.

CM –​​​​​​​ Guido Rodriguez – 5/10

Struggled to contain the visitors' midfield and attacking work.

CAM –​​​​​​​ Lucas Paqueta – 4/10

Latched on to Soler's whipped corner to head towards Onana's goal but was unsuccessful. Hooked at half-time after being cautioned.

RW – Jarrod Bowen​​​​​​​ – 6/10

In an underwhelming first half for the hosts, Bowen was central to that. The skipper came alive in the second half, boosted by West Ham's joy of possession. Converted West Ham's penalty.

ST –​​​​​​​ Michail Antonio – 5/10

Enjoyed a mere two touches in Manchester United's box in the opening stage.

LW –​​​​​​​ Carlos Soler – 4/10

A really poor first half showing from West Ham's summer addition, Soler cut a vacant figure on the left with much of the ball. Much more suited to a central role.

Sub –​​​​​​​ Crysencio Summerville (45') – 7/10

Added a different dimension to a faltering West Ham attack and scored their opener in fine fashion, sneaking behind Dalot at the back post.

Sub – Jean-Clair Todibo (45') – 5/10

Comfortable in Mavropanos' absence.

Sub – Tomas Soucek (45') – 4/10

An imposing presence in the centre of the park.

Sub – Danny Ings (71') – 3/10

Replacing a stubborn Antonio, Ings was seldom involved, but he did manage to win West Ham's spot kick.

Sub – Aaron Cresswell (90') – 3/10

Introduced to bring defensive solidity.

Manchester United Player Ratings

GK –​​​​​​​ Andre Onana – 7/10

Brave in his approach, the Cameroonian was alert to any mounting danger and continued his fine form between the sticks for the Red Devils.

RB –​​​​​​​ Diogo Dalot – 5/10

Regularly out of position and missed an absolute sitter just after the half hour mark to put his side 1-0 up. A lack of concentration saw Summerville get behind in for the opening goal.

CB –​​​​​​​ Matthijs de Ligt – 6/10

Was sometimes inferior in his physical battle with Antonio, but looked relatively comfortable both in and out of possession.

CB –​​​​​​​ Lisandro Martinez – 7/10

Despite picking up an ankle injury in the 41st minute, the hardened Argentine trooped on.

LB –​​​​​​​ Noussair Mazraoui – 6/10

Slotted in at left back with little to no issues and looked bright.

CM –​​​​​​​ Casemiro – 8/10

One of his side's better performers against the capital club, Casemiro struck the balance between his defensive duties and license to roam forward perfectly.

CM –​​​​​​​ Christian Eriksen – 7/10

Amid a terrific run of goalscoring form, the veteran Dane was quiet in the affair's early stages but did deliver a pinpoint cross for Casemiro's effort.

CAM –​​​​​​​ Bruno Fernandes – 7/10

The skipper's headed effort early on was off target, but his balls from deep opened up the West Ham defence with ease. A really classy performance.

RW – Marcus Rashford​​​​​​​ – 5/10

Back on the right, it's clear that being deployed on the opposite side suits his style of play.

ST –​​​​​​​ Rasmus Hojlund – 5/10

Surprisingly quiet in the first half - one packed to the brim with chances for the visitors.

LW –​​​​​​​ Alejandro Garnacho – 6/10

The visitor's live wire early on, he struck the upright within the first two minutes and then missed a gilt-edged chance moments later.

Sub –​​​​​​​ Amad (59') – 4/10

With fire in his belly thanks to an opportunity to impress Ten Hag, Amad flattered to deceive.

Sub – Joshua Zirkzee (79') – 6/10

Instrumental to Manchester United's equaliser, nodding the ball into Casemiro's vicinity.

Sub – Victor Lindelof (84') – 3/10

Nothing too major to note.

Man of the Match

Casemiro (Manchester United)

Casemiro has received his fair share of pelters in recent months for not being up to scratch. His arrival, back in the summer of 2022, was met with plenty of fanfare as he seemed to be the answer to Manchester United's engine room woes - and that he was during his debut season with him pivotal to their Carabao Cup win against Newcastle United.

Against West Ham and he was back to his old tricks. Breaking up play and keeping things simple with classy one-touch play in the middle of the park, the seasoned midfielder put in a masterful display - one that perhaps saved Ten Hag from being subject to nationwide criticism in the post-match discourse.