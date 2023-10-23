Highlights West Ham star Maxwel Cornet has had a difficult time since joining from Burnley.

The Ivory Coast star was expected to produce big things at the London Stadium but has struggled for form and consistency.

His transfer value has taken a dramatic hit, and it remains to be seen what his future now holds.

Over the years, West Ham star Maxwel Cornet's career has taken numerous turns and reached a variety of highs and lows that have seen his transfer value fluctuate quite significantly over the years. Whether it was in France or England, he's turned out for several notable sides and his value in the market has represented that. A player's transfer value is an indication of just how important they are to the club they're playing for at the time and can be a significant determining factor in how much someone may be willing to spend to land their services.

If a player is in good form, it will rise and if they're struggling, it will almost certainly drop. The forward has been on both sides of that coin during his career and his value has both risen and dropped over the years. His spell in France saw it gradually rise before a move to England saw it take a bit of a decline.

Cornet has the ability to torture defenders whenever he's given the chance, but unfortunately, he hasn't really been afforded too many opportunities following his move to West Ham United last summer. He has struggled to really earn a consistent run in the team and as a result, his transfer value has taken a significant hit over the last 12 months. In fact, right now, it's the lowest it's been in over six years.

He hasn't quite been the player he was at both Olympique Lyon and Burnley and as a result, he's worth significantly less than he traditionally has been throughout the majority of his career. How has his value changed over the years, though? Well, we're here to take a look. Here's a close look at how Cornet's stock in the transfer market has risen and fallen over the years.

When he joined Lyon at 18 years old, he was worth £1m

After bursting onto the scene at FC Metz, Cornet quickly became a highly-rated prospect in France who caught the attention of a number of different clubs in the country. He spent two seasons in and among the side's first team, making 27 appearances in the process and his value gradually started to rise. Numerous teams took an interest and it became pretty clear that he was on borrowed time with the Ligue 2 side. It was Lyon who landed his services, though, and he joined the iconic Ligue 1 club in January 2015 when he was just 18 years old.

He cost the team £2.65m and wasted no time becoming a key figure for the team too. By the time he was 19 years old, he was regularly included in the team's lineup. He played 40 times during his first full campaign with the club, scoring 12 times, and he solidified his place as one of the most touted prospects in France.

From there, things only got even better, too and by the end of that first full season, his transfer value had risen up to £7m. It would only continue to rise from that point too.

By the time he was 21 years old, he was worth close to £20m

After several stellar seasons at Lyon, his value continued to rise and by the time he was 21 years old, it had risen to £18m. That's the most valuable he's been deemed throughout his career so far. It came off of some fine form in Ligue 1 where he acted as one of his club's most important players.

In his first three years, he'd played over 100 times for the club and scored almost 30 goals in the process. At 21, the sky truly seemed like it might be the limit for the forward and it seemed like only a matter of time before he would take that next step and move onto one of Europe's elite sides.

That never quite happened, though, and he remained in France until 2021 when he joined Burnley in the Premier League. The move was considered a major coup of the Lancashire club at the time. Despite his fine initial form in France, his last couple of years saw his output take a step back and as a result, his value had actually fallen to just £12m by the time he called time on his tenure in Ligue 1 and made the move to England.

Still, he cost Sean Dyche's side £15m and things took a positive turn from there on out, with his transfer value moving in a positive direction once again.

His run at Burnley in the Premier League saw his value rise once again

In 2022, Cornet joined Burnley in what was an incredibly surprising move. Not only did it feel like a huge coup for the Premier League club, but he was also significantly different to the usual type of player that they would sign in the past. His attacking flair immediately stood out in the squad and the transfer was a success almost immediately.

Despite the side's lack of real offensive play, he managed to shine throughout the season and was easily one of Burnley's best players in a rather disappointing campaign across all fronts. He played 28 games in all competitions and scored nine goals for his troubles, becoming a firm fan favourite for the Claret and Blue faithful in the process. Considering how poor the side were throughout the campaign, not many players managed to stand out in a positive fashion, but Cornet certainly did. He was a rare bright spark in an otherwise dull campaign, and he became clear that he wasn't destined to spend too long fighting at the bottom of the table with the Clarets.

After Dyche left his role at Turf Moor and the club were relegated to the Championship, it seemed almost certain that his future would lie away from Burnley, and he eventually moved back to the Premier League not too long after he dropped out of the division. West Ham were the side to take him away from Lancashire, and he cost the Hammers around £20m. Surprisingly, despite having a stellar season with Burnley, Cornet's value only actually rose slightly, from £14m to £15m. It seemed like a move to the Hammers would help take his game to even higher heights, too. Unfortunately, things didn't quite play out in that fashion.

Cornet's time at West Ham hasn't been great

After sealing a move to West Ham, it looked like Cornet would thrive at the club. Finally playing for a side with more attacking flair, the general consensus was that the signing was a smart one for both the team and the player. He joined with a transfer market value of £15m which quickly rose to £17m, but things haven't quite gone as swimmingly as he'd have wanted them to in the year since.

He's struggled to replicate the form he showed at both Lyon and Burnley, and he's yet to score a single goal in a competitive match for David Moyes' side. He's even found it difficult to break into the side on a consistent basis, with minutes becoming increasingly harder to come by. He's no longer the talismanic forward who's capable of leading his side to success, but instead, he's more than likely sat on the outside watching on.

Even last year, as the Hammers embarked on a wild Europa Conference League campaign and games were coming thick and fast, he only played 21 times. This season hasn't improved either, with the forward making just one appearance so far, and it seems like the spell has to be labelled a flop. His transfer value has dropped down to £12m as a result of his disappointing tenure at the Hammers, the lowest it's been since he was 20 years old.

It's a testament to how poor his time in London has gone that Cornet's value has dropped by £5m in just over a year. If things don't pick up pretty soon, it could even continue dropping. For his sake, it might be wise to consider a move away from West Ham in January. That might be the only way his stock could actually once again start to rise.

At 27 years old, there's still plenty of time for Cornet to turn things around, and it isn't beyond the realms of possibility that his value could once again skyrocket if he manages to find himself in the right situation, but there's no denying his time in London has been a disaster and has significantly hurt his career and his transfer value in the process. Who knows what the future may hold for the forward, but if he's wise it will likely be somewhere away from West Ham where he can attempt to get his career back on track.

Check out the table below to take a closer look at Maxwel Cornet's transfer value over the years, including his peak values at Lyon, Burnley and West Ham to see how his career has panned out and how his market value has reflected that.

Teams Lowest Value Highest Value FC Metz £50k £1m Lyon £1m £18m Burnley £14m £15m West Ham United £12m* £17m

* Current value