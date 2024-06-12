Highlights West Ham need to bolster their defence after conceding a significant number of goals last season.

West Ham face competition from Man United and Chelsea for Max Kilman, with a heightened price tag thanks to a high-demanding centre-back market.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reluctant to let Kilman go, demanding £50m, despite interest from other clubs.

West Ham United are preparing to add to their defensive ranks in the coming weeks with the club having leaked plenty of goals last season in the Premier League. But they may have difficulty in landing Wolverhampton Wanderers star Max Kilman at the London Stadium, Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT - with a heightened price tag and interest from other Premier League giants potentially thwarting their bid.

Kilman has been sensational for Wolves since making his debut in 2019, adding a layer of composure, reliability and English talent to their defence in the west Midlands that has seen the club comfortably stave off relegation and almost record a top-half finish in the past two years.

But as usually happens with good performances, it attracts interest from elsewhere - with West Ham making their intentions known. But the Hammers could struggle to land Kilman with Manchester United and Chelsea having him in their sights alongside Wolves supposedly looking for a fee of £50million, according to Jones.

Max Kilman: Transfer News Latest

The defender has interest from a multitude of big clubs

Wolves turned a Napoli bid for Kilman down last summer that was in the region of £31million, which showed their clear intent to keep him at the club. The former Maidenhead United star has only missed one league game over the past two campaigns, being an ever-present at Molineux last season under Gary O'Neil, and that will go a long way to inviting interest from elsewhere.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kilman has only missed one Premier League game since August 2022 - a draw against Everton in the penultimate game of the season in April 2023.

West Ham were linked in May, with former boss Julen Lopetegui taking over the reins in east London and wishing to add to his centre-back ranks. A move for Brazilian defender Fabricio Bruno looked all but done, though the defender got cold feet over wage demands and as a result, the move broke down - leaving West Ham needing to head back into the market to find a suitable signing.

Jones: West Ham May not Have Kilman "Own Way"

The Englishman could incite a bidding war

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that whilst the Hammers are interested, they may see their move for the Englishman become a tricky task with interest from elsewhere - especially with the centre-back market being inflated due to other English stars being moved on for higher fees. He said:

"Fresh rumours around his future are no surprise and West Ham might not have this all their own way if they do press ahead with interest. "Manchester United have him on their list of alternate centre-back targets for this summer and Chelsea have shown admiration for him too in the past. "The level of spending might impact whether West Ham can truly do this, as Wolves would definitely look for £50million based on projections for other defenders in this summer market, such as Marc Guehi and Jarrad Branthwaite.”

West Ham Need Defensive Recruits

Their backline was incredibly frustrating last season

Only the three relegated sides conceded more than West Ham last season, and that is a serious cause for concern in east London.

Max Kilman's Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 38 1st Passes Per Game 60.2 1st Blocks Per Game 1 2nd Clearances Per Game 4.7 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1 =3rd Match rating 6.71 10th

West Ham had qualified for European competitions three years in a row prior to last season's ninth-placed finish, and that could have been higher had they not been so leaky in defence.

The potential acquisition of Bruno means that club chiefs are obviously aiming to strengthen their backline and whilst he hasn't moved, the potentially expensive acquisition of Kilman could be more effective than any other signing they make in the summer.

