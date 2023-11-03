Highlights Michail Antonio's recent form has shown that he may not be the prolific goalscorer that West Ham United need anymore.

David Moyes' side could look to the January transfer window to bring in an upgrade on the long-serving Hammers front-man.

GIVEMESPORT has now taken a look at five strikers who could be better than Antonio at West Ham.

Following his arrival at the club in 2015, Michail Antonio has been a fine servant for West Ham United and may go down as one of the club's most fondly remembered players. Through his blistering pace and impressive work rate, he's had some cracking years in the Premier League leading the lines for the Hammers.

His impact and contributions in the team shouldn't be dismissed, but at 33 years old, he's noticeably taken a step back recently. Despite scoring a career-high 14 goals last season across all competitions, he scored just five in the league and has hit the back of the net just twice so far this time around.

For years now, David Moyes' side have been crying out for a prolific goalscorer to lead the front line and while Antonio has been incredible over the years for a variety of reasons, he's not quite the player to do that anymore. With that being said, we've decided to take a look and identify five strikers who the Hammers could and maybe should bring in to provide an upgrade on the Englishman.

We're not saying they should get rid of Antonio. Not by a long shot, but having him take on a more reduced role off of the bench, becoming an impact sub instead while someone else takes over the starting slot would make sense for both himself and the team, so without further ado, here are the five strikers we've come up with.

Serhou Guirassy

We might as well start with a striker that West Ham have actually been linked with and look very likely to land in January, right? This season, Serhou Guirassy has exploded at VfB Stuttgart and has emerged as an elite goalscorer among Europe's top leagues. In nine games across all competitions to start the season, the forward has scored a mind-blowing 15 goals already.

He's currently out injured but should be back before too long and resuming that insane form, but if Moyes is smart, he'll be doing so in England in no time. At 27 years old, Guirassy still has plenty of years ahead of him and if he can even be half as effective at the Hammers as he has been so far, he'll still provide a fairly sizeable upgrade on Antonio.

We've obviously got another four strikers to get through, but for our money, considering Guirassy is available for next to nothing and has a release clause of around £15m, he's definitely the best option here for the Hammers.

Anthony Martial

Another forward that West Ham have been linked to is Manchester United man Anthony Martial. The Frenchman hasn't had the best of times at Old Trafford over the years, and his future at the Red Devils essentially looks to be heading towards its end. Known for his pace, Martial has caused defenders problems numerous times over the years, but similarly to Antonio, his end product has been lacking as of late.

Injuries have held Martial back throughout his time in England, but if the Hammers are willing to take a risk on his health, the change of scenery might prove to be a massive help in rediscovering the form that once made him one of the most exciting young prospects in the entire world back in the day.

There's still a very talented forward in Martial somewhere, and you only have to look at what the Hammers did with Jesse Lingard to recognise their ability to help rehabilitate top players. If they can get the Frenchman for cheap, this feels like a no-brainer. With that being said, if they're asked to stump up a substantial amount of cash, it's probably best to quickly move on to a different target. This is a move that could help both the club and the striker, and it isn't beyond the realm of possibility that he could become a superstar for them if they do manage to bring him in.

Tammy Abraham

Following his move to AS Roma, Tammy Abraham reminded everyone what a special type of player he is. Often overlooked at Chelsea despite a very solid record in front of goal for the Blues, the star has already proven he has what it takes to score on a regular basis in the Premier League and would be a very smart signing for the Hammers.

He's got the pace to match Antonio, but he's also got a strong goal-scoring rate and would almost certainly succeed under Moyes. There are few players that are potentially available right now that would do as good a job as Abraham would. Having already been linked to him too, there's a very good chance that West Ham could actually land the 6 foot 5 forward, and he'd be a huge success if they do.

In terms of being a Premier League-proven forward already, Abraham might be the safest option on this list, but he'd also be one of the very best if he was brought into the fold. With interest from several other English teams vying for a spot in the European places, though, the competition might be a little stiff when it comes to landing the former Chelsea man's signature.

Viktor Gyokeres

Considering how highly-rated Viktor Gyokeres was during his time in the Championship with Coventry City, it's quite absurd that no one in the Premier League actually signed the forward. Instead, he joined Sporting Lisbon in the summer and has been an instant hit in Portugal so far. His goal-scoring rate hasn't diminished at all for the club.

In fact, he might actually have taken his game to a whole other level. The 25-year-old has already hit the back of the net eight times so far this year in 11 appearances, proving his talent in front of goal wasn't limited to one set-up, and he's capable of doing so in numerous leagues.

Considering he only joined Sporting in the summer, signing Gyokeres might be fairly difficult for the Hammers, but he'd be worth the work. Bringing him in would be a massive steal, and it's not hard to imagine that he will become one of the best forwards in all of Europe if he keeps this level of form up. Signing him soon might be fairly expensive, but it will only be a fraction of what he'll probably be worth in a matter of no time.

Santiago Gimenez

It's quite surprising just how under the radar Santiago Gimenez's incredible form has flown in the Eredivisie so far this year. All the focus may be on Ajax's very high-profile struggles, but the forward has been in electric form for Feyenoord so far this season and there are few in Europe scoring at the level in which he is.

After impressing at Cruz Azul, but not quite uprooting any trees, he signed with Feyenoord last summer and his game has risen to unbelievable heights. After scoring 23 goals in all competitions last season as he settled into life at the club, he's gotten even better this year. In 12 appearances, he's already 15 goals (more than Erling Haaland in the Premier League), and he's easily been the most important player for his club this season.

As Feyenoord currently sit in fourth place, it's hard to imagine where they'd actually be right now if they didn't have the Argentine leading the lines so effectively for them so far. With Antonio struggling to score on a consistent basis this year, adding someone who's currently in the form of his life could be massive for Moyes and his team. With his importance to the team, though, it's probably going to take a lot to convince Feyenoord to part with their talisman. Did we mention he's only 22 years old as well? To be scoring at the rate he is at such a young age is very promising and essentially means that if West Ham do manage to bring him in, they could have found a striker to lead the frontline for many years to come. Just what the club needs.

Don't get it twisted, Antonio is still a fine forward and is still capable of producing magic in the Premier League every once in a while. The issue is those moments are growing less and less frequent and while he certainly still has a role to play at the Hammers and getting rid of him is not the move to make, dropping him out of the starting lineup and having a young, more prolific forward lead the lines for the club would see their fortunes on the pitch improve significantly. Time will only tell whether Moyes actually does look to replace him, though.

Check out the table below to take a look at the five forwards we think would be an upgrade over Michail Antonio for West Ham going forward, as well as what clubs they're currently playing for.

Player Age Goals this season Current team Serhou Guirassy 27 15 VfB Stuttgart Anthony Martial 27 1 Manchester United Tammy Abraham 26 0 AS Roma Viktor Gyokeres 25 8 Sporting Lisbon Santiago Gimenez 22 15 Feyenoord

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.