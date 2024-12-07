West Ham United have released a statement, revealing Michail Antonio was involved in some form of road traffic accident on Saturday. The Hammers posted a brief message on X (Twitter) alerting supporters of the situation while offering thoughts and prayers to the forward, his friends and his family following the incident.

It's currently unclear the severity of the situation and West Ham have stated they will provide an update when they can. Their statement said:

"West Ham United can confirm striker Michail Antonio has today been involved in a road traffic accident. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with Michail, his family and friends at this time. The Club will issue an update in due course."

Antonio is in a stable condition

Just over an hour after their initial statement was posted on social media, West Ham offered supporters an update on the situation and revealed that Antonio is currently in a stable condition and is said to be conscious and able to communicate with those around him at a central London hospital.

He is currently being kept under close inspection and the club have asked for full privacy for Antonio and his family during these difficult times. They have also revealed that they won't comment on the situation further until they can provide fans with another update in the future.

Our thoughts and prayers are all with Antonio and his family at this time.