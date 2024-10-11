West Ham United were open to the prospect of selling midfielder Tomas Soucek in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed, but the player ultimately remained at the club and has won over manager Julen Lopetegui with his performances.

The Hammers brought in the likes of Carlos Soler and Guido Rodriguez, threatening Soucek's place in Lopetegui's plans, and his future at the London Stadium was subsequently uncertain. However, starting five of the Spaniard's opening seven Premier League games in charge, the Czech has worked his way back into the head coach's thinking, delighting the manager with the manner of his outings and his hard work off the pitch, thus giving himself a lifeline at the club.

Sources: Soucek in Lopetegui's Plans

The midfielder could've left the club

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Lopetegui has come round to Soucek, after initially deeming him surplus to requirements.

While the prolific midfielder wasn't necessarily a definitive member of the ensemble that the new boss inherited from David Moyes that he wanted to move on, West Ham were certainly open to parting ways with him. The 29-year-old - who cost £19m when he joined - is entering the latter stages of his career, and the East London outfit are intent on creating a younger side who can grow together with Lopetegui.

Given Soucek's primary attribute is his ability in the air and thus his domineering presence from set-pieces, a facet of West Ham's game which was exemplified under Moyes, it was understandable that the club weren't against letting the Czechia international leave as they moved towards a more possession-oriented approach.

Links with other clubs were few and far between, although some reports did emerge throughout the summer indicating that the rangy midfielder was 'open to quitting' West Ham. However, this speculation was wide of the mark, with Soucek resisting the potential departure, and declaring he'd work himself into the picture under Lopetegui.

Fighting his way back into the side, Lopetegui has opted to start the long-term Hammer on several occasions already, with the player already amassing 459 league minutes this season. Picked over the likes of Soler, Rodriguez and Edson Alvarez in a few games, Soucek's mission to establish himself as an important piece of Lopetegui's squad has been successful.

The ex-Spain coach is very happy with the former Slavia Prague man's performances, and he won't now be sold in the immediate future, as long as Lopetegui is in the West Ham hot seat.

Soucek's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 37 Goals 7 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 1.35 Progressive Passes Per 90 2.7 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.82 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 3.39

Soucek Can Continue to be a Crucial Member of the Squad

He remains a goal threat

Having arrived from his native country and boyhood club Slavia Prague in January 2020, Soucek has developed a cult hero status at the London Stadium.

At the heart of some memorable European runs, namely the Europa Conference League triumph in 2023, the lanky number eight has been a staple in the middle of the park for West Ham, in the midst of a rotating cast around him. Surpassing 200 appearances in a claret and blue shirt recently, he's also netted 31 goals, with his ability to cause havoc in the box from set-piece situations a valuable asset throughout the years.

This attribute can certainly be weaponised by Lopetegui, who has already seen this bare fruit, with Soucek netting twice this campaign.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 11/10/2024