Highlights West Ham are still monitoring Todibo after signing Kilman, with Juventus also keen on the Nice ace.

Hammers given boost as Manchester United are no longer interested in the Frenchman.

Jhon Duran marked as primary target for West Ham with them expected to make a formal approach soon.

West Ham United are still looking to bolster their central defensive ranks after signing former Wolverhampton Wanderers skipper Maximilian Kilman and the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Julen Lopetegui’s side are ‘still monitoring’ Jean-Clair Todibo after having an initial bid rejected.

Angelo Ogbonna’s departure, coupled with the futures of both Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd hanging firmly in the balance, has intensified the need for West Ham to invest in that department.

The east London-based outfit have been busy so far in this window, having made three new additions, including Kilman for £40 million, Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras for £25 million and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham on a free transfer from Sheffield United.

West Ham ‘Still Monitoring’ Todibo After Kilman

Manchester United interest has waned

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano suggested that a potential move to Manchester United Todibo is now completely off the table with Erik ten Hag’s men leaving the race for his signature. In terms of the Hammers, the Italian revealed that West Ham’s interest has not waned after having their opening offer - worth £25 million - snubbed.

“So, now United have left the race, there is no chance for it to happen. Meanwhile, West Ham had a bid rejected for Todibo, worth €35m, and they have since signed Max Kilman in defence, though they keep monitoring Todibo.

Serie A outfit Juventus are also heavily interested in Todibo’s signature, Romano revealed. The Old Lady’s sporting director, Cristiano Guintoli, is a fond admirer of the former Barcelona man, having tried to snare his signature when he was at Toulouse.

“Juventus, meanwhile, have a strong interest in Todibo. Let’s see what Juve decide to do, but he’s one of the names on the list of director Cristiano Giuntoli, who knows him well, as he tried to sign him when he was at Toulouse earlier in his career.”

Todibo, Zouma, Aguerd - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Todibo Zouma Aguerd Minutes 2,654 2,841 1,859 Goals/Assists 0/2 3/0 1/0 Pass success rate (%) 90.1 83/9 80.5 Tackles per game 1.9 0.7 1.2 Interceptions per game 1.3 0.9 0.8 Clearances per game 3.1 4.8 3.8 Overall rating 6.87 6.52 6.42

Cayenne-born Todibo, 24, played 33 appearances for his Ligue 1 employers last season across all competitions and became a mainstay in the heart of the back four alongside veteran defender Dante - but a potentially career-defining move may come to fruition on the back of his displays.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Of all of Nice's outfield players, Todibo played the third-most minutes (2,654) in the 2023/24 Ligue 1 season.

Jhon Duran Marked as West Ham’s Primary Target

Hammers expected to approach Villa soon

Not only are Lopetegui and Co looking to add new faces to their back line, but a fresh centre forward would not go amiss. Danny Ings and Michail Antonio are no longer able to be a reliable source of goals, while Jarrod Bowen - a right-winger by trade - was typically used centrally last term.

As such, Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran has now been earmarked as their ‘primary target’, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed on X (formerly Twitter), all while suggesting that West Ham are expected to make a formal approach in the coming weeks.

Since arriving at Villa Park from Chicago Fire, Ollie Wakins’ red-hot form has prevented Duran, 20, from demanding a starting berth. In 49 outings for his current employers, the 10-cap Colombia international has notched a total of eight goals.

All statistics per WhoScored