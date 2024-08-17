West Ham United are eyeing a move for AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham before the end of the transfer window and, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the London Stadium has now emerged as the Englishman’s ‘most likely’ destination.

In Julen Lopetegui’s first summer in charge of the east Londoners, the Spaniard has been relatively busy, snaring the likes of Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville, Maximilian Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo – but they are far from done.

Related West Ham Star Andy Irving Wanted by Top European Clubs West Ham midfielder Andy Irving is wanted by top European clubs this summer after impressing Julen Lopetegui in pre-season.

The objective will be to, in whatever shape or form, secure European football ahead of 2025/26 and adding another capable front man such as the 11-cap England international Abraham to the mix will only boost their chances of doing so tenfold.

West Ham ‘Most Likely’ Destination for Abraham

Roma want £21.3m for his signature

Close

A Chelsea graduate, the imposing talisman – after struggling to become a regular in senior proceedings at Stamford Bridge – upped and left for Roma in the summer of 2021 and has chalked up 37 goals and 13 assists for them since.

A return to England’s top flight may now be on the cards after the 26-year-old has been, after Artem Dovbyk’s arrival at the Stadio Olimpico, deemed surplus to requirements by current boss Daniele De Rossi.

Despite the aforementioned arrival of German centre-forward Fullkrug, West Ham have not ruled out adding another to their squad with Abraham, a one-time Champions League winner, eyed as a potential acquisition.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via SportWitness, West Ham remain the front-runners in the pursuit of the former Swansea City striker’s signature, with a move now looking inevitable.

Abraham (22/23) vs Fullkrug (23/24) - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Abraham (22/23) Fullkrug (23/24) Minutes 2,199 2,225 Goals 8 12 Assists 3 8 Shots per game 1.6 1.8 Key passes per game 0.9 1.2 Overall rating 6.75 6.96

For a deal to be struck between Roma and any of Abraham’s would-be buyers, the report states that a bid worth £21.31m (€25m) would need to be tabled with that sum deemed as enough to give director of football Florent Ghisolfi the ability to bolster the Roma squad.

Whether the capital club, after a summer of hefty spending, will be keen - or even financially able – to lodge such a proposal remains to be seen, though they are still earmarked as the leading candidate for the star’s signature.

West Ham could face stern competition in the race for his services, however, with Football Insider name-dropping Bournemouth and Serie A duo AC Milan and Atalanta all as interested parties in what remains of the summer transfer window.

West Ham ‘Convince’ Soler of London Stadium Switch

Midfielder keen on the move

Close

Should a move for Abraham, 26, not materialise by the end of the month, there is every chance that Lopetegui and his entourage could strengthen in the centre of the park with Paris Saint-Germain outcast Carlos Soler admired by the club.

According to Relevo, West Ham chiefs – and Lopetegui in particular – have been able to ‘convince’ the 27-year-old of a move to the English capital this summer, with the midfielder himself also keen on the switch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In Soler's 336-game career, he has scored 50 goals and notched 40 assists.

It may seem over-the-top, given it would take Lopetegui’s incomings list to nine, but Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT in an exclusive interview that they are working towards their next signing of the summer.

Soler, 27, could be that man with his position under Luis Enrique in the French capital is not as fruitful as he initially hoped entering the new campaign as Joao Neves’ arrival has pushed the Spaniard further down his chief’s pecking order.

All statistics per WhoScored