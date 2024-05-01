Highlights West Ham could target a move for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke this summer.

With Michail Antonio's future with the Hammers uncertain, Tim Steidten may need to land a new centre-forward.

David Moyes is set to leave West Ham this summer, along with many other names including Aaron Cresswell.

West Ham could move for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke this summer to replace Michail Antonio, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

Antonio may follow manager David Moyes out the door at the club, with heavy speculation around the Scottish tactician's future with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

West Ham have been without a central striker for the majority of the campaign due to Antonio’s injury problems, and could combat that by moving for the Cherries' star man.

Solanke Would Slot in Comfortably at London Stadium

The striker has been in fine form this season

If Solanke is to depart Bournemouth, he would be a fine addition for West Ham. The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker has taken the Premier League by storm this season, with 18 goals and three assists in 35 games for Andoni Iraola's side.

Solanke has netted almost 35 per cent of Bournemouth's top flight goals this season, and without his potency up top, they could have been drawn into an unwanted relegation scrap.

Another attractive trait of the striker - described as being "absolutely massive" for Bournemouth by ex-Cherries manager Gary O'Neil - is his age. At 26, he is likely entering his prime footballing years and given West Ham’s recent progress of comfortable top half finishes, as well as European success, he could be the man to kick the Hammers on even further in the coming years.

Antonio Could Follow Moyes Out The Door

The Jamaican has been attracting foreign interest

The player that Solanke would replace in West Ham’s line-up is Antonio. The striker has been at the Hammers for nine years and has developed from a quick and erratic winger into a complete striker over his tenure at the club. However, he’s now 34-years-old and several injury problems have severely affected his game time this season.

But, his recent fitness issues haven't dampened his relationship with the West Ham faithful, and he has been an excellent servant over the last decade. In 305 matches in claret and blue, the powerful striker has contributed 122 goals and assists in all competitions.

With Moyes set to depart the club and a new manager to take charge, it’s likely that a younger, more dynamic centre forward will be at the top of the new boss’ summer wish list. Julen Lopetegui is currently the name being heavily linked with succeeding Moyes, following the Spaniard's departure from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer.

Antonio has attracted interest from several clubs both in Europe and abroad, including in the Saudi Pro League, and has plenty to offer if he can stay fit.

Several West Ham Players Could Also Depart

The Hammers could be in for a busy transfer window

Aside from Antonio and Moyes, a plethora of West Ham players could also depart in the coming months. Veteran left-back Aaron Cresswell’s contract is set to expire this summer, and it is highly unlikely that the 34-year-old will be offered a new deal according to the same talkSPORT report, especially given his lack of game time this season.

Furthermore, Vladimir Coufal could soon be out the door for the Hammers. While there are reports that talks were being held over a new contract for the Czech defender, the two parties have been unable to agree terms so far.

With Coufal’s contract expiring at the end of next season, West Ham could be inclined to move the defender on and recoup some funds. The futures of the likes of Danny Ings are also not certain.