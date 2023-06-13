West Ham United need to act quickly if they still want to sign Ajax midfielder Edson Álvarez, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Mexican has been linked with a move to the London Stadium as Declan Rice closes in on a switch to Arsenal, but Borussia Dortmund are thought to be in pole position to land him this summer.

West Ham transfer news — Edson Álvarez

According to the Evening Standard, Álvarez is a target for West Ham, who are set to lose their captain.

As per The Guardian, Arsenal are close to agreeing a fee with their London rivals for Rice's services.

However, as things stand, Álvarez looks Dortmund-bound. German outlet Sport Bild (via Get German Football News) recently claimed that the 25-year-old is set to join the Bundesliga side in a potential €35m (£30m) deal.

It also stated, though, that a transfer can only be finalised once Jude Bellingham completes his move to Real Madrid, giving West Ham an opportunity to jump in and sign him instead.

What has Dean Jones said about Edson Álvarez and West Ham?

If West Ham really want Álvarez, Jones says they need to get a move on.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Edson Álvarez has been linked with a move elsewhere recently, so West Ham would need to move fast to get that fixed. I mean, one of the important things is that West Ham try to sort out [Rice] replacements as quickly as possible, and I think that's what we are going to see.

"So right now they need to be going through the list and finding out where they're going to be wasting their time and what might actually be doable."

Would Edson Álvarez be a good Declan Rice replacement?

He certainly has the potential to be. Álvarez is a midfielder who is capable of thwarting attacks but can also offer something on the ball.

As per FBref, he has ranked in the 99th percentile for clearances, the 99th for aerials won, the 93rd for progressive carries and the 91st for progressive passes among his positional peers over the last year.

The Mexico international clearly has quite a few strengths, so it is just about whether he can adapt to the Premier League.

If the Hammers sign him and he does, then maybe David Moyes and his side will be able to quickly move on from Rice, who now looks certain to leave the London Stadium this summer.