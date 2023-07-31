West Ham United could ditch attempts to sign Harry Maguire and turn attention to a Bundesliga star as alternative instead, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

David Moyes' side are yet to welcome a new player to the London Stadium this summer, with the Scottish coach looking to up the ante in the market before the start of the Premier League season.

West Ham United transfer news

It's been a lacklustre summer as far as West Ham fans are concerned, as the Hammers are yet to make any additions to their squad.

The only Premier League side yet to spend a penny in the market, West Ham have had to sit back and watch as the sides around them have all strengthened.

It hasn't been for the lack of effort as far as the capital club are concerned, with targets having been approached, all without any success so far.

One of those is Manchester United's Maguire, who is said to be available for transfer, but only for the hefty sum of £50 million, according to The Manchester Evening News.

That's why, perhaps unsurprisingly, an approach from West Ham said to be in the region of £20 million was reportedly knocked back straight away, with United determined to cash in for more money.

As such, West Ham look like they could be taking their business elsewhere, with one Bundesliga star now said to be high up on their list of defensive targets.

What has Dean Jones said about West Ham United?

When quizzed on who West Ham might turn to if their Maguire pursuit isn't successful, transfer insider Jones admitted defender Jonathan Tah is attracting interest from the east Londoners.

On the Bayer Leverkusen man, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It seems like one they have genuine possibilities around in terms of getting it done and with other options being knocked down recently it makes sense that this one now gathers pace.

“This is a player they have tracked for years so there is not much risk involved. I think it would do a lot for the vibe of the fan base to get a player through the door soon and someone like Tah would be a positive start.

“We know Moyes has some reservations around this one and that he really desires new signings who have Premier League experience, yet of the players they are looking at from outside of England right now I have heard that Tah is at least someone Moyes is a little more open-minded about.”

What's next for West Ham United?

Should the Hammers settle on Tah as their preferred target, it could end up costing them considerably less than a move for Maguire would.

That's because reports from Germany suggest Tah could be available to transfer to the Premier League outfit for as little as £15 million this summer.

A snip of the fee that Man United are demanding for Maguire, the German defender would represent not only a cost-effective option, but also a much younger one too.

Tah doesn't turn 28 until the spring, whereas Maguire is already in his thirties, making a move for the German a sensible solution to West Ham's centre-back problem.