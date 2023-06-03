West Ham United signing Harry Maguire from Manchester United could rejuvenate the England defender's career, journalist Paul Brown suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Maguire has endured a torrid spell with the Red Devils and is expected to depart Old Trafford this summer.

West Ham United transfer news - Harry Maguire

Arriving at United as the most expensive defender in world football, it's safe to say Maguire's £80 million switch from Leicester City to the Stretford-based outfit in August 2019 hasn't paid off.

Considered one of the most promising centre-backs in Europe at the time, four years later and Maguire's reputation has taken a considerable beating.

As such, the England man is now tipped to depart Old Trafford when the transfer window opens, with clubs in the top flight already licking their lips at a prospective transfer.

West Ham are mooted as one of those teams, according to a report by ESPN, with David Moyes said to be keen on the six-foot three defender.

It's claimed by the report that West Ham will open dialogue with United later this month, as the Hammers look to pull off a cut-price move for the ex Hull City man.

Of course, it wouldn't be the first time the east Londoners have been linked with Maguire, having most recently been tipped to sign him in January.

United vetoed an exit during the winter window, but there is a growing consensus Erik ten Hag and Co. will be willing to let Maguire leave when the summer market is open for business.

What has Paul Brown said about Maguire to West Ham?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about the possibility of Maguire joining West Ham, journalist Brown admitted it could be a move that works wonders for his career.

On the 30-year-old, Brown said: "David Moyes knows his centre-backs, he has a great track record of making a success of all the defenders he's had at his clubs.

"There are very few really that stand out that he hasn't been able to get much out of. I do feel that if David Moyes got ahold of Harry Maguire, that could be great for his career.

"He would certainly get minutes if he went to West Ham and I think he'd have a manager who really believes in him by playing every week.”

Would Maguire be a worthwhile signing for West Ham?

While his United performances have largely been left wanting to be desired, Maguire has often most impressed when playing for England.

Ending the 2022 World Cup with a WhoScored ranking of 7.35, Moyes, should he still be at the London Stadium next season, will be looking to extract the kind of showing the Yorkshire-born defender has displayed for the Three Lions.

Maguire averaged close to 1.5 tackles per match for England at the World Cup, while also notching up at least three clearances per 90 minutes.

If it's a deal that can be done at a price which suits the Hammers, there is nothing to suggest Maguire won't be a success at West Ham next season.