Highlights West Ham remain interested in signing striker Jhon Duran from Aston Villa, despite cooled speculation ove the deal.

Duran, valued at £40m, has had limited opportunities at Villa due to Ollie Watkins' presence.

West Ham are also pursuing defensive reinforcements, targeting Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo alongside a striker signing.

West Ham United's move for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran cannot be ruled out, despite speculation surrounding the deal cooling, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Duran played a sporadic role for Villa last campaign, deputing for talisman Ollie Watkins. Despite starting just three league games, the Colombian netted five goals in these outings, sparking interest in him from a number of top flight teams, including the aforementioned West Ham, as well as Chelsea.

Duran reportedly gave the Blues the 'green light' over a deal back in June, although few concrete links have emerged about a switch to Stamford Bridge since. Instead, the 20-year-old supposedly agreed to a move to the Hammers, with Sheth revealing that this deal is still on the cards despite few developments on it being reported recently.

West Ham Still Eyeing Duran

The forward is valued at £40m

Since his arrival from Chicago Fire in January 2023, Duran has managed just 48 appearances for the Villans in all competitions, netting eight goals. With Watkins enjoying a spectacular 18 months ahead of him in the pecking order, chances have been few and far between.

Described as being "so good" by former Villa teammate Douglas Luiz, the player may lack the maturity and refinement in his game to thrive at the highest level at this stage of his career. However, the glimpses of quality he has demonstrated have been enough for West Ham to show a serious interest in acquiring the starlet.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth revealed that this potential deal is still on the table.

"There's been lots of reports about so many of the players that they're [West Ham] looking at. Jhon Duran is one that they've looked at. It's gone cool at the moment, but it's still there, I'm told, in the background. "I'm told don't rule this one out at all."

The Midlands club have decided to activate their buy-back clause on promising youngster Cameron Archer, which could present another barrier for Duran to succeed at Villa Park. The re-signing of Archer, as well as the monpolisation of the striker position by Watkins, suggests Villa are indeed willing to sanction a move for their Colombia international, and are understood to be willing to listen to offers in the vicinity of £40 million.

West Ham are keen on signing a striker this summer, with Michail Antonio beginning to falter last campaign and Danny Ings linked with moves away.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Duran Antonio Appearances 23 26 Goals 5 6 Assists 0 2 Shots Per 90 3.79 1.59 Expected Goals Per 90 0.38 0.31 Touches in Opposition Penalty Box Per 90 5.09 3.14 Key Passes Per 90 0.75 0.43

Hammers Chasing Todibo Signing

The centre-back has also been linked with Juventus

Signing a striker in this window is certainly on the agenda for West Ham's hierarchy, but strengthening defensively appears to be a priority. Only the three relegated sides conceded more goals than the east Londoners last season, and thus Julen Lopetegui has sought increased quality across his back line, bringing in Max Kilman from Wolves already this summer.

Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo has been identified as a further defensive addition. The Irons have agreed with the Ligue 1 club a £27 million option to buy, after a season-long loan. However, an agreement on the player's side has not yet been reached, with the player favouring a move to Juventus.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 18/07/2024