West Ham United are not ruling out a short-term deal for Jesse Lingard, with Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealing to GIVEMESPORT what needs to happen for him to be handed a contract offer.

Lingard impressed on loan from Manchester United at West Ham three seasons ago, with the attacking midfielder now tipped to return to the London Stadium.

West Ham United transfer news - Jesse Lingard

It's been a wild couple of years for the West Ham faithful, who have seen their side flirt with relegation, while winning European trophies and in the case of last season, doing both at the same time.

Glory days the Hammers haven't experienced for some time, manager David Moyes has overseen a turbulent period at the club, with one player having previously played a key role in their early progression.

Lingard enjoyed a profitable spell at the east London outfit when he joined on a short-term loan during the 2021 January transfer window.

The Manchester-born star notched up a total of 14 G/A contributions in 19 matches for the capital club, as his performances helped West Ham qualify for the Europa League.

One of his goals was even dubbed 'Diego Maradona like', illustrating the confidence Lingard was operating with under the tutelage of Moyes.

He eventually returned to United, before joining Nottingham Forest on a one-year contract last year, but now a free agent, it's reported Lingard has been back at his old stomping ground and is training with the West Ham first-team.

As such, talk about the potential of Lingard returning to West Ham on a short-term deal is beginning to pick up.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisc. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Jesse Lingard and West Ham United?

When asked about the chances of Lingard returning to West Ham as a contracted player, Sky Sports reporter Sheth admitted it was something that was in the pipeline.

On the 30-year-old, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “He has been training with them, he’s been training with the first team squad and primarily, it was just to keep his fitness up.

“But people put two and two together, and when I've put it to West Ham United, what's the situation?

"Is it just for his training? Or can we now 100% rule out, you know, a short-term contract? They have stopped short of ruling it out, so I just think if he impresses during training, and the coaching staff see something, maybe they see the Lingard that they got on loan a couple of seasons ago, don't rule out maybe a short term contract being offered to him at West Ham.”

What's next for West Ham United this summer?

Away from the Lingard saga, West Ham are still pushing ahead with potential arrivals, as Moyes looks to ready his squad for another season of continental football.

Folarin Balogun is one name on the club's radar, with reports suggesting West Ham are interested in the Arsenal striker starting to circulate.

It's claimed that no official bid has been made by West Ham yet, but the Hammers could be forced to look elsewhere because of the asking price Arsenal will demand.

A story in The Evening Standard suggests a fee of £50 million is expected to be required in order for West Ham to sign the talented striker this summer.