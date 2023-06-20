West Ham United "should move heaven and earth" to sign Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse this summer, says journalist Paul Brown.

The Hammers are just one club who are thought to be interested in the 28-year-old following the Saints' relegation to the Championship.

West Ham transfer news — James Ward-Prowse

Transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that he expects West Ham to make a bid for Ward-Prowse.

In terms of how much he could cost, the MailOnline reported earlier this month that Southampton want a £50m fee.

According to the same outlet, it has already caused Liverpool to baulk, with the Merseyside club now said to be waiting for the south coast outfit to lower their asking price.

Whether they will remains to be seen, but it is hard to imagine a footballer of Ward-Prowse's quality, an England international still in his 20s, playing in the Championship next season.

What has Paul Brown said about James Ward-Prowse and West Ham?

Brown has urged West Ham to snap up Ward-Prowse before another team lands him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "He has other clubs looking at him, but if he's interested in a move to West Ham, I think they should move heaven and earth to try and sign him."

Would a move to West Ham interest James Ward-Prowse?

The Hammers are surely a club Ward-Prowse would consider if they made a move for him during the transfer window.

Unlike Southampton, they are obviously still a Premier League side. David Moyes' team will also be competing in the Europa League next season after winning the second ever edition of the Europa Conference League.

When you consider the above, the London Stadium does not sound like a bad destination for a player who has just been relegated to the Championship with his club.

From West Ham's perspective, they would be getting an experienced Premier League midfielder who can help them to rebuild after Declan Rice leaves.

West Ham chairman David Sullivan confirmed after the east London club's Europa Conference League triumph that the 24-year-old will be allowed to go this summer.

"We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going," Sullivan told talkSPORT. "You can't ask for a man who has committed more to us this season.

"In due course, he has to get on and we have to get a replacement — or several replacements."

All things considered, West Ham and Ward-Prowse could be a good match for each other.