West Ham United's move for a striker has hit a crossroads after reports suggested that they had turned their attentions to Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug despite being in the race for Aston Villa youngster Jhon Duran - but GIVEMESPORT sources have suggested that the move for the Germany international could be a scare tactic to land the Villa starlet as the transfer window hits its final month.

West Ham have been looking for a new talisman throughout the summer amid interest in Danny Ings and Michail Antonio's old age; but the Hammers have been toiling in negotiations for Duran - offering a player-plus-cash to land their man, which Villa rejected. It has seen them open talks for Fullkrug, according to reports - but sources have suggested that that may be a smoke screen to bring Villa's asking price down.

West Ham 'Show Interest' in Niclas Fullkrug

The Hammers have been in the market for a striker

A report from Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth on Tuesday suggested that West Ham had opened talks with Dortmund to sign Fullkrug, with the conditions of a deal being talked about. Fullkrug, according to Sheth, is open to the move and personal terms aren't expected to be an issue, should he decide to depart Dortmund for a first move outside of Germany.

Niclas Fullkrug's Bundesliga statistics - Dortmund squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 3rd Goals 12 2nd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.3 2nd Shots Per Game 1.8 3rd Match rating 6.96 7th

Duran, by contrast, has seen his move to the London Stadium described as being 'in limbo' after negotiations, in which Villa rejected a player-plus-cash bid for the prodigy that included youngster Lewis Orford. Chelsea were also interested in a deal earlier in the window, though their move didn't materialise past the initial stages after being talked out of a deal over Villa's valuation.

Sources: Fullkrug Move Could be Villa 'Scare Tactic'

The Hammers' top target remains as Jhon Duran

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the links that have emerged to Fullkrug are genuine, even though he doesn't properly fit the profile of striker that the clubs' chiefs would like to sign.

It's thought that the Irons have been looking for a forward who is young, but also has Premier League experience - and Fullkrug has neither of those attributes despite a strong EURO 2024 campaign, alongside a promising season for Dortmund. Fullkrug does have Champions League, international and top-flight experience across Germany, which could be helpful towards the Irons' season, and Tim Steidten knows his qualities and the terms that would be favourable in looking for a transfer.

There is, however, a feeling amongst some insiders that West Ham's intentions may not fully be on Fullkrug, but instead scare tactics that would bring Villa's asking price for Duran down - with the Hammers previously in the race for the young Colombian star who has other Premier League interest in Chelsea.

He is the player that the Hammers are head over heels for this summer as their new talisman but whether a deal can be done remains to be seen with Villa failing to play lowball when it comes to selling the South American prodigy.

Fullkrug Could be a Poor Signing

The Hammers haven't had much striker luck

Fullkrug is in the prime of his career in terms of both reputation and form, but at the age of 31, he won't be in that prime for long and the Irons should be wary as to whether it would be a strong deal or not - especially having failed to consistently get strikers firing in recent years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fullkrug has a superb tally of 13 goals in just 21 games for the German national team.

Gianluca Scammaca and Sebastian Haller were hailed as two superb signings, but they both failed to hit the ground running in east London and Fullkrug could be exactly the same if he endures a slow start to life in a claret and blue shirt. A younger alternative who can be given time to grow, such as Duran, would be a smarter option but Fullkrug's form would be tough to turn down. There are certainly huge decisions to be made in the coming days and weeks.

