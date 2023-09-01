Highlights West Ham could surprise everyone by signing Juventus winger Filip Kostic on deadline day, despite having a game tonight.

Juventus are losing hope in offloading Kostic but may be open to a loan deal with a buyout clause.

Reports differ on the progress of West Ham's pursuit of Kostic, with some stating Juventus have rebuffed offers while others claim the Hammers are still pushing for a deal.

West Ham United boss David Moyes could spring a surprise by sealing a deal for Juventus winger Filip Kostic on Deadline Day despite the Hammers' Premier League clash against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road taking place tonight, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

West Ham transfer news - Filip Kostic

Despite time ticking away for Juventus to find a new destination for Kostic, contact is said to still be ongoing between the Serie A giants and West Ham regarding the 30-year-old, who only joined the Old Lady last year from Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee in the region of £14 million, as per Calciomercato.

Nevertheless, the Italian outlet claim that Juventus are losing hope in their efforts to offload the Serbia international and their optimism of being able to let Kostic go has decreased to a 'flicker'. At the same time, they are believed to want to sanction a loan deal with a mandatory buyout clause of around €15 million in the event the Kragujevac-born star leaves the Allianz Stadium before the transfer deadline.

The Evening Standard report that West Ham are 'continuing to push' to sign Kostic, though they have a slightly different take on affairs, claiming that Juventus have so far rebuffed any offers for the man in question.

In a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Dean Jones claimed that West Ham have 'admired' Kostic for a long time; however, he is not the only player that Irons boss Moyes is looking at to strengthen his left-hand side.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m Andy Irving (SK Austria Klagenfurt) Undisclosed All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Filip Kostic?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has revealed that West Ham could well spring a Deadline Day surprise by bringing Kostic to the London Stadium.

Sheth told GMS: "Filip Kostic is an interesting one as well; he's not getting any games with Juventus. We think Juventus want between £20 million to £25 million for him. We don't think West Ham want to go that high, simply because he's 30 years old and they know he's out of favour at Juventus, but they did try and sign him this time last year before he ended up going to Juventus.

"He was in the Eintracht Frankfurt team that won the Europa League and beat West Ham United in the semi-finals on the way, so they saw first-hand how good a player he is. Let's see if something can happen and West Ham can pull a rabbit out of the hat on deadline day, but remember, they've also got a fixture tonight, so their full focus will be on the game at Luton Town tonight."