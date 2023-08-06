West Ham United manager David Moyes is heading towards making a ‘big mistake’ in east London, as journalist Paul Brown claims it would the Scot would be taking a big risk to not delve deeper into the market for a specific position.

The club from the capital are yet to bolster their squad this summer despite receiving a whopping £105m for Declan Rice.

West Ham United transfer latest

David Moyes’ outfit really struggled to find the back of the net last term as they scored only 42 goals in the 38-game season, whereas relegated Leicester City and Leeds United both finished 2022/23 with more goals.

Danny Ings was the club’s top scorer in the Premier League with eight goals, though Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma closely followed with six apiece.

Their £35.5m summer signing Gianluca Scamacca, who Moyes hoped would change the Hammers’ domestic fortunes, has scored just eight times in 27 games per Transfermarkt, however, without providing a single assist for his teammates.

As such, the Italian marksman is looking to leave the Europa Conference League winners before the window slams shut.

Saying that, West Ham have rejected an offer, worth £17m, from last season’s Champions League finalists Inter Milan, according to talkSPORT; though, The Evening Standard claim they are poised to up their bid to £21.5m plus add-ons as they intensify their approach.

Moyes may be more interested in sorting a deal for an incoming striker first, however, before sanctioning Scamacca’s London Stadium exit.

What did Paul Brown say about West Ham’s centre-forward search?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Brown claimed he finds it hard to see any of West Ham’s current options up top bagging between 15 and 20 goals this season.

Therefore, he suggests it would be a shock to see them enter the coming season with no further reinforcements in the centre-forward position.

He said: “I’d be very, very surprised if West Ham go into the season having not brought any forward. If it’s not a classic centre-forward, it would have to be someone who can play there in a jam, or maybe a winger who can fill in there a little bit.

“I think it would be a big mistake not to sign someone because I don’t think you can rely on any of those three players [Danny Ings, Michail Antonio or Gianluca Scamacca] to score 15 to 20 goals this season.

“So, I think it would be a big, big risk and a bad decision if they don’t bring someone in. So, I still think you’ll see West Ham being active in the market but probably not until the end of the window.”

Who could West Ham sign as their new centre-forward?

Having let go of captain Rice earlier this window, Moyes and co certainly have the cash to splash and signing a centre-forward option should be high on the priorities.

Especially one who has little problem finding the back of the net.

According to respected journalist Ben Jacobs, West Ham have not ruled out making a move for Arsenal wantaway Folarin Balogun, with the talisman asking his current employers to dent their asking price.

However, Jacobs did admit that they have not made a genuine offer yet and could face competition from a series of Premier League clubs.

Meanwhile, Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Moyes is an admirer of former Liverpool man Divock Origi in early July.

Regardless of whom the club target to replenish their forward line, they should get to work quickly in order to avoid another campaign flirting with the idea of relegation.