West Ham United have enjoyed a fantastic couple of months, with David Moyes' side having won the Europa Conference League at the back end of last season while beginning the 2023/24 campaign in stylish fashion, but are they utilising their squad fully?

It's safe to say West Ham fans have been enjoying themselves of late and the Hammers faithful will be dreaming of another successful season. Part of that has been down to the summer recruitment for West Ham, as the east Londoners went about replacing Declan Rice in a suitable manner.

The likes of James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez were brought in to replace Rice's qualities in midfield, while Konstantinos Mavropanos has added extra depth in defence for the club. Splashing over £100 million on fresh talent in the summer, the Europa Conference League winners arguably boast a stronger squad this season than they did last time around.

Away from incomings, West Ham have also been busy in tying down their existing talent to new deals, with Jarrod Bowen committing his long-term future to the east London outfit. Bowen's new deal sees the England international contracted to West Ham until the summer of 2030 - a positive boost for the Hammers.

However, with their new-found experience in European competition, West Ham have been able to add quality to their ranks, but some of their top talents are still finding game time hard to come by. As a result, here are three West Ham players who should be in the starting-11 for Moyes' side.

1 Konstantinos Mavropanos

One of the summer arrivals, Mavropanos joined West Ham in the summer following a £17 million switch from Bundesliga outfit VfB Stuttgart. The Greek international put pen to paper on a five-year deal at the London Stadium, with West Ham also liable to pay Stuttgart another £2 million in bonuses, should the transfer work out as a success.

Yet, so far, the former Arsenal man has found minutes on the pitch limited, with Moyes only opting to use the defender in matches where he has rotated the starting-11. Mavropanos featured just once for West Ham in their first eight Premier League fixtures, with his only appearance coming as a substitute during an October victory over Sheffield United.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

Mavropanos has been utilised in the cup competitions, starting both of West Ham United's Europa League group stage matches against TSC Backa Topola and SC Freiburg. Granted, the West Ham backline weren't able to keep a clean sheet in either of those outings, but the 25-year-old defender was still able to catch the eye for the Hammers.

Mavropanos averaged a WhoScored rating of 6.70 in those two fixtures and FBref statistics show that the ex-Stuttgart star should be involved more often for West Ham. According to the statistical database, Mavropanos averages over two interceptions and three successful aerial duels per 90 minutes.

While competition for spaces might be tough, with Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd the two players ahead of him in the pecking order, Mavropanos is more than worthy of starting minutes in the Premier League.

2 Said Benrahma

A player who has been in and out of the West Ham starting-11 for some time now, Said Benrahma was once up there with some of the first names on the teamsheet for the Hammers, but is now struggling to start a game for Moyes. It's in part down to the performances of West Ham's in-form attack, who have started the season in fine fashion, but there should still be a spot for Benrahma to prove his worth.

The Algerian international originally joined the capital club on loan from Brentford back in October 2020, before going on to secure a permanent move for a fee in the region of £30 million the following year. A part of the now-immortalised West Ham side that won the Europa Conference League last season, Benrahma has played over 140 times for the club, while boasting an equally impressive goals and assist record during that time.

Since making his West Ham debut three years ago, Benrahma has contributed to at least 40 goals for United, illustrating what he's able to bring to an attack. What's more, he's also considered one of the most productive shot-takers in European football, ranking inside the top 11% of wingers for shots taken per 90 minutes, according to FBref.

Heading into the October international break, Benrahma had only started three matches in the Premier League for West Ham, and while he's not necessarily one of the Hammers' dependable men, the Algerian should definitely be rewarded with more starts going forward.

3 Mohammed Kudus

Another one of West Ham's summer arrivals, the east Londoners fought off a number of top teams in Europe to snatch Mohammed Kudus' signature. Joining from continental giants Ajax, Kudus cost West Ham a whopping £38 million, making him the most expensive signing in the club's history.

Plenty of excitement followed Kudus' signing, with journalist Paul Brown telling GIVEMESPORT in an interview that the move had the potential to be 'one of the best' made by Moyes since he took charge of the club:

"I really like Kudus... If he's successful at West Ham, he could become one of the best signings of the Moyes era, undoubtedly yes."

High praise for the young Ghana international, if that prediction is to come true, it's likely Kudus will need to break into the starting-11 sooner rather than later. For whatever reason, Moyes has been reluctant to hand the dynamic attacker minutes in the early part of the campaign, with Kudus having started none of West Ham's Premier League matches between the September and October international breaks.

That's despite having scored some important goals for the London-based outfit, including a stunning 89th-minute equaliser during their recent 2-2 draw against Newcastle United. It shouldn't come as a surprise though, as according to FBref statistics, Kudus the 23-year-old averages a non-penalty goal once every other match.

Clearly boasting bags of talent, Kudus has the quality to improve West Ham's starting-11, should he be handed an opportunity to show it by Moyes.