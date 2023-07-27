West Ham United target and Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is the ‘perfect fit’ for the Londoners as journalist Paul Brown exclusively told GIVEMESPORT he thinks it would be a ‘really good signing’.

Gallagher, who has played 45 games for the Blues’ senior team, has piqued interest from a host of Premier League clubs.

West Ham transfer news – Conor Gallagher

Chelsea, per The Athletic, have rejected West Ham’s bid in the region of £40m as Mauricio Pochettino plans ahead of the 2023/24 campaign in a bid to rise up the Premier League table.

In the January window, Todd Boehly and his entourage rejected a bid £5m superior to West Ham’s from fellow Premier League side Everton, per MailOnline, though it was ultimately Gallagher’s desire to prove himself at Stamford Bridge that hindered a deal from materialising.

However, David Moyes is not alone in his pursuit for the seven-cap England international – but not only from the Toffees.

Transfer guru Graeme Bailey, writing for 90min, claimed that both Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion are also among those interested in the 23-year-olds services, though the top flight pair are not willing to match the price tag on his head.

The report did state that Chelsea are willing to part ways with the player in question this summer as long as suitors meet their £50m demands.

What did Paul Brown say about West Ham United and Conor Gallagher?

On the 23-year-old, Brown insisted West Ham boss Moyes is a keen admirer of the midfielder and that it is a match he can see working out perfectly.

The journalist highlighted his varied skill set as reasoning to why he could be a ‘really good signing’ should the east London-based outfit have enough to snare a deal.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said:“I know that David Moyes is very, very high on Conor Gallagher. West Ham tried to get him before, I actually think he’d fit perfectly at West Ham. He’s just what they need, someone who can be a runner when they need one, someone who presses high and someone who understands a possession-based system, so I’d think that’d be a really good signing.”

What next for West Ham United?

Carlos Borges, who is one of Manchester City’s many young talents, is being eyed by West Ham, with Fabrizio Romano reporting the club are working to a deal finalised this week.

The Italian journalist revealed it’ll take a fee around £14m to snatch the goal-getting teenager after he scored 29 goals and notched 18 assists in 33 appearances last season.

Per The Evening Standard, Borges has snubbed moves to Brighton and Bundesliga duo Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt to sign for the current Europa Conference League champions.

Meanwhile, in terms of defensive acquisitions, Harry Maguire and Taylor Harwood-Bellis have emerged on the list of potential incomings this summer, per The Guardian.

If West Ham can get their hands on Gallagher, who was hailed as ‘extraordinary’ by former boss Thomas Tuchel, along with some other new names, then David Moyes will feel less stressed about losing Declan Rice.