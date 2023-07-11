West Ham United are 'determined' to find a solution for struggling star Gianluca Scamacca this summer, journalist Paul Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Scamacca joined the Hammers last season, but failed to live up to expectations and instead is being tipped with a London Stadium exit.

West Ham United transfer news - Gianluca Scamacca

It was a mixed 2022/23 season for West Ham. Having spent the majority of it fending off the threat of relegation to the Championship, the Hammers remarkably finished the campaign by getting their hands on a European trophy.

Victory against Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final saw the east London outfit end a 43-year wait for silverware, while also securing a place in next season's Europa League at the same time.

Continental football is something the West Ham faithful have been allowed to get used to in recent years, having spent the previous two seasons playing in Europe, with the Hammers' recent transfer activity reflecting their elevated status.

That was the case when West Ham splashed a whopping £35 million on Scamacca last summer, with the sought-after Italian striker joining from Serie A outfit Sassuolo.

Arriving in the Premier League on the back of an impressive 16-goal league campaign with the Italian side, Scamacca struggled to adapt to English football and finished the 2022/23 season with just three top-flight goals (Transfermarkt).

Despite his shortcomings, it hasn't put West Ham off the 24-year-old, with suggestions Moyes and Co. will do all they can to keep him in east London next season.

What has Paul Brown said about Scamacca's West Ham future?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown hinted that West Ham remained intent on keeping hold of Scamacca, despite reported interest from Serie A sides.

On the striker, Brown said: “As far as I'm aware, West Ham are still really determined to try and make a success of Scamacca.

"There have been little hints from Italy about him wanting to return there because things didn't really quite go according to plan.

"He does feel like someone who doesn't really fit the Moyes system perfectly, I think Antonio even said that on his podcast not so long ago.

"But I'm told the plan is that they want him back and they want to try and get the best out of him next season.”

What else is happening at West Ham this summer?

While Scamacca might be staying at the London Stadium for another season at least, a busy summer is expected at West Ham regardless.

With Declan Rice looking to have swapped one capital club for another, attention is turning to how West Ham are going to spend the £100 million they could receive from Arsenal for the midfield maestro.

A report from The Evening Standard suggests Denis Zakaria is one man the Hammers are eyeing up, with the Juventus midfielder reportedly keen on staying in the Premier League, despite a disappointing loan spell with Chelsea last season.

Elsewhere, Fulham's Joao Palhinha had also emerged as a potential transfer target for Moyes' side, but it's likely West Ham will be priced out of a move for the Portuguese star (MailOnline).