West Ham United manager David Moyes may have come close to "losing his job" on multiple occasions already this season, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT.

Moyes has been under increased scrutiny this season and Sheth hints the Scottish manager could be deemed fortunate to still be in the dugout.

West Ham United manager news - David Moyes

As per a January report by The Telegraph, the West Ham hierarchy were considering pulling the plug on Moyes if they lost their home match against Everton.

Of course, the Hammers took three points from that meeting, with Moyes spared from being let go at the London Stadium.

However, speculation surrounding the future of the ex-Manchester United and Everton chief has clouded over West Ham's season.

Following back-to-back finishes inside the European positions, West Ham's standards have dropped off this term, with the Hammers currently embroiled in a relegation scrap.

The east Londoners' 11-year stint in the top flight is under threat, with just a handful of matches remaining for Moyes and Co. to save their Premier League status.

Their bid to avoid the drop was dealt a huge boost last weekend, when an under-pressure Hammers side took three points from their London derby with westerners Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Yet, had West Ham lost against the Cottagers, there were some suggestions that Moyes may have been shown the door.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Moyes and West Ham?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth indicated Moyes has been threatened with the sack numerous times this season.

On the 59-year-old tactician, Sheth said: "The talk, the rumours, the reports, they haven't stopped about Moyes.

"There have been a couple of occasions where we’ve heard that he's been close to losing his job.

"That game against Fulham was described to us at Sky Sports News as must not lose.

"He ended up winning that game so we'll never know what would have happened had Fulham beaten West Ham.

"Would he have been sacked? We don't know.”

What next for Moyes and West Ham?

Moyes' task in charge of West Ham doesn't get much easier this weekend, with league leaders Arsenal the visitors to the London Stadium.

With many already considering that game a write-off, West Ham's next realistic chance of points could come the following Sunday, when the Hammers make the journey to face fellow strugglers Bournemouth.

Following that, a tricky run of fixtures against Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Manchester United lead Moyes' side into early May.

Before the Premier League strugglers finish their campaign off with a trio of matches against Brentford, Leeds United and Leicester City.