West Ham United striker Michail Antonio could be kept at the London Stadium for multiple key reasons, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The ageing forward has already played a key role for the Hammers so far this season.

West Ham United transfer news - Michail Antonio

With Gianluca Scamacca departing the club this summer, Moyes could be left a little short of options in attack. Antonio and Danny Ings are now West Ham’s two main senior striker’s up front, but both have had their fair share of injuries in the past. Antonio has also been linked with a departure, which could cause Moyes problems considering the impact he’s made so far. It’s understood that Wolverhampton Wanderers are one of the clubs showing an interest in Antonio this summer.

So far this campaign, Antonio has started both games for West Ham, scoring in their most recent fixture against Chelsea in the Premier League, as per FBref. Without a replacement ready to come in and hit the ground running for the Hammers, it seems like a risky decision for Moyes to allow him to seek pastures new before the window slams shut next week.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has provided an update on his future at the London Stadium.

What has Sheth said about West Ham and Antonio?

Sheth has suggested that Antonio, who is earning £85k-a-week at West Ham, is playing too much of an important role to allow him to leave. The Jamaican striker suits the way Moyes wants to play, and it could leave them short in attack. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The Antonio one was an interesting one because he has still got two years left on his contract, I think a year with a one year option, and he still shows how important he is to West Ham. You actually saw him against Chelsea, not only the goal, but the entire performance as well. He's so suited to how David Moyes wants to play, so I'm not sure Moyes would want to let him go just yet.

“He's got Mubama of course, who is a young striker. But is he ready to take up that mantle and play every single week? David Moyes will probably say coming off the bench and maybe a few games here and there just to ease him in would it help if they brought in somebody like an Youssef En Nesyri? 100% it would. Would it mean that Antonio would leave? I'm not entirely sure."

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisc. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m All fees according to Sky Sports

What’s next for West Ham?

The Hammers are now edging closer to securing the signing of Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Ghanaian is set to sign a five-year deal and has a medical booked on Saturday. The capital club are to pay around £39m to acquire his services, and he could also be an option in attack for Moyes. Kudus has played in a host of positions during his career, including as a centre-forward, on the right-hand side of attack, and in a deeper midfield role, as per Transfermarkt.