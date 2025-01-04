West Ham United must make the decision to sack Julen Lopetegui as soon as possible following the 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

The Hammers made the trip to the home of the champions, who were on a run of just two wins in 14 games coming into the game, but were made to look like a Sunday league team for much of the 90 minutes as a Vladimir Coufal own goal, an Erling Haaland double and Phil Foden strike condemned the visitors to a lopsided defeat.

The defeat leaves West Ham with just 23 points from their opening 20 games of the season and with David Moyes watching on in the stands, it's clear that they club hierarchy have got it all wrong in replacing him.

Julen Lopetegui Must Go Now

The board have got it all wrong

When Moyes' contract at the London Stadium came to an end there was a general consensus that the time was right to move on and go in a different direction, with the former Real Madrid man considered to be a good appointment.

But after well over £100m being spent to shape the squad in his image, things just haven't worked out and the Spaniard has unraveled the team and taken them backwards in just a number of months.

It's now clear that this hasn't worked and nobody is to blame but the manager. The board have given him more than enough time and opportunity to turn things around and he just can't do it. With the January transfer window open and the club desperate to turn their fortunes around, there won't be a better time to make a change than right now.

Lopetegui has surely run out of time after the latest thumping at the hands of a domestic rival, and reports suggest that Graham Potter has already agreed to take over whenever he leaves the club.

Previously described as "world-class", it's obvious that Potter is the man that should be in charge of the West Ham team the next time they take to the pitch against Aston Villa in the FA Cup third-round.

If the board keep delaying Lopetegui's exit then they are just delaying the inevitable. He isn't good enough and the club must cut their losses quickly and admit to their mistakes. Potter is ready to step in quickly, so the Spaniard should be lucky to make it Monday without being sacked.

Enough is enough for Hammers fans, it's time for change.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 04/01/2025.