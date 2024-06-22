Highlights Julen Lopetegui will aim to strengthen West Ham's squad - and he's poised to bring in quality players for the upcoming season.

However, Nathan Trott is set to leave West Ham in a £1.5m transfer to Copenhagen, following successful loan spells in Denmark.

Wes Foderingham will join West Ham on a two-year deal as Trott exits, marking meaningful squad changes.

West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui will be hoping that transfer chiefs at the London Stadium can bring in a whole host of quality players into their ranks over the next two months, with the Hammers having missed out on European football for the first time in four years after a ninth-placed finish in the Premier League last season - but one exit is set to be confirmed shortly, with Dharmesh Sheth exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that Nathan Trott is leaving the club.

Lopetegui was appointed as boss at the end of the season after David Moyes left the club following a successful five-year spell, which included two top seven finishes and a first major trophy since 1980 after they won the Europa Conference League in 2022/23. Moyes was a fan favourite in east London, though many believed it was his time to go after a paltry season in the Premier League - and Lopetegui has been given the reins to improve the squad and take them to the next level. But whilst incomings are expected, Sheth states that Trott will leave the club in the coming weeks with Copenhagen being his destination.

Nathan Trott: West Ham Transfer Latest

The goalkeeper looks set to depart the London Stadium

Trott has only made one appearance for West Ham in all competitions, featuring as a substitute goalkeeper for Darren Randolph in a 4-0 FA Cup win over Doncaster Rovers back in 2021, and he hasn't featured since - meaning that he was always likely to depart for first-team opportunities in the summer.

West Ham United's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 14 9th Losses 14 =7th Goals scored 60 8th Goals conceded 74 17th xG 59.74 13th

The reserve star impressed last season in the Danish Superliga, taking on a second loan spell at Velje after winning promotion with them in his first season; and having finished ninth, they staved off relegation by four points in an incredible finish to the campaign. That has seen Copenhagen make a move for him, with reports earlier in the month suggesting that the 25-year-old was on his way to Denmark for a medical for the Superliga giants who famously beat Manchester United in the Champions League last season and qualified for the knockout rounds against the odds.

With his sale in mind, Wes Foderingham is set to come in as a replacement following his relegation with Sheffield United last season - with Sheth reporting that West Ham have agreed personal terms with the former Rangers man on a two-year contract that will see him join on a free transfer.

Sheth: Trott Deal Will be Confirmed in 'a Week or Two'

The 25-year-old is set to depart the London Stadium

Speaking on the Trott move, Sheth exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Trott will be on his way back to Denmark, this time on a permanent deal - and any move will be confirmed over the next two weeks, allowing Foderingham to come into the fold. He said:

"That means that there would be a player leaving West Ham United - Nathan Trott, who was the third-choice goalkeeper at West Ham. "He now will leave for around £1.5million and he'll be joining Copenhagen. That is now confirmed."

Trott Exit Was Always Likely

The shotstopper only played once for the Irons

With Alphonse Areola and Lukasz Fabianski ahead of him in the pecking order, game time was always going to be tough to accumulate for Trott.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alphonse Areola featured in 31 Premier League games for West Ham last season

It's still a sizeable fee for a player who has never started a game for the Hammers at the age of 25, but his performances in Denmark will have gone a long way to realising just how good he has been in the Danish leagues over the past couple of years.

