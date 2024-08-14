West Ham United are not expected to sign Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers’ pursuit of the Colombian ace now seems to be off, despite prolonged negotiations over a close season move and Duran giving the green light over his switch to the London Stadium.

Romano suggests West Ham have been ‘really creative’ this summer – their hijacking of Jean-Clair Todibo’s move to Juventus is the perfect example.

According to the Italian football insider, ‘Todibo was 90% a Juventus player’ before West Ham technical director Tim Steidten jetted off to Nice to convince the Frenchman to join his project in London.

With eight new arrivals on board, the Hammers now seem to be out of the race to sign Duran, especially after Borussia Dortmund forward Niclas Fullkrug’s arrival.

The prolific striker put pen to paper on a four-year contract and is expected to be head coach Julen Lopetegui’s main option up front ahead of the Spanish tactician’s first season in charge.

Hammers Poised to Avoid Making Fresh Move for Duran

East Londoners out of race to land Colombian

Speaking to GMS, Romano revealed he does not expect Duran to join West Ham this summer:

“West Ham have been really creative this summer. I think that the Todibo story is the perfect example. “Todibo was 90% a Juventus player, but West Ham were patient and able to find a way, in a very creative mission by technical director Tim Steidten, to close the deal in Nice. “I think we can keep the door open [for a striker signing], but a move for Jhon Duran is still not something close or guaranteed, and I expect him not to join West Ham this summer.”

Despite prolonged efforts from the London Stadium outfit, Aston Villa have reportedly rejected all proposals for Duran from West Ham, holding firm on their £40m valuation of the former Chicago Fire striker throughout the transfer window.

According to Romano, the Villans appear to be ‘more than happy’ to keep Duran in the squad, despite rumours suggesting the 20-year-old is out of Unai Emery’s first-team picture for the upcoming season.

Since joining in January 2023, Duran has struggled for regular minutes after finding himself behind Ollie Watkins in the pecking order, racking up just 588 minutes of Premier League football.

In his first 18 months, the Colombia international has made 49 appearances for Villa across all competitions, scoring eight goals.

Jhon Duran's Aston Villa Stats (2023-24) Competition Appearances Goals Premier League 23 5 Conference League 10 2 UECL Qualifiers 2 1 FA Cup 1 0 EFL Cup 1 0

Earlier in the window, Chelsea were also rumoured to be interested in Duran but eventually opted against pursuing the deal and acquired promising starlets Omari Kellyman and Marc Guiu instead.

Soler Eyed by Lopetegui as Target

Spaniard among options to bolster midfield

Paris Saint-Germain ace Carlos Soler is among the names being considered to bolster Lopetegui’s midfield in the forthcoming season, per ExWHUEmployee.

The Hammers have reportedly set their sights on signing the 27-year-old, who has endured two difficult seasons at Parc des Princes since joining from Valencia in 2022.

The 27-year-old, who still has three years left on his current deal with PSG, made just 12 starts in Ligue 1 last season and could soon depart for a fresh challenge, with several Premier League clubs keeping tabs on his situation this summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-08-24.