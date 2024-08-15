West Ham United have not given up hope of adding another attacking talent by signing Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran this summer, according to HITC.

The Hammers reportedly retain interest in Duran, despite having signed Borussia Dortmund ace Niclas Fullkrug earlier this month on a four-year deal.

According to HITC, Duran is now being eyed as a backup option for the Germany international and remains a target for the East London club this summer.

West Ham would be willing to move on both Michail Antonio and Danny Ings before the transfer window shuts – the latter was linked with a return to Southampton earlier in the window.

Julen Lopetegui’s side have been one of the busiest clubs in the market this summer, making as many as eight new signings so far after an underwhelming campaign last season.

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka remains the latest arrival, having put pen to paper on a seven-year agreement at the London Stadium earlier this week.

Aston Villa ‘Keen’ on Duran Exit

Hammers would welcome a loan move

After rejecting several offers below their valuation, Aston Villa are still keen on offloading Duran this summer, with West Ham among those interested, according to HITC.

The Hammers would be willing to sign the 20-year-old on a season-long loan with an option to buy at the end of the campaign, per the report.

Villa have so far held firm on their £40m valuation of the former Chicago Fire striker throughout the transfer window, refusing as many as three offers from the London Stadium.

Duran, described as 'special' by Unai Emery, is thought to be keen on a summer switch to West Ham – the Colombia international has already given the green light over a move, eager to depart for regular playing time.

Since joining Villa in January 2023, the 20-year-old has struggled for minutes under Unai Emery, scoring just eight goals in 49 appearances across all competitions, averaging a goal every 153 minutes.

Earlier this summer, Chelsea were also rumoured to be interested in Duran but eventually opted against pursuing the deal, despite their long-standing admiration for the Colombian, dating back to the January transfer window.

Jhon Duran's Aston Villa Stats (2023-24) Competition Appearances Goals Premier League 23 5 Conference League 10 2 UECL Qualifiers 2 1 FA Cup 1 0 EFL Cup 1 0

Lopetegui ‘Pushing’ for Carlos Soler

Favouring a move for PSG outcast

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui is ‘pushing’ for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler’s arrival at the London Stadium, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

An admirer of the Spaniard, Lopetegui is keen on acquiring his compatriot ahead of his first season in charge, and PSG are believed to be open to his departure, after Gabriel Moscardo and Joao Neves' recent arrivals on long-term deals.

Since joining the Ligue 1 giants in 2022 from Valencia, Soler has been a fringe player at Parc des Princes. Last season, the 27-year-old made just 12 league starts under Luis Enrique and racked up only 1,277 minutes of playing time across all competitions.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-08-24.