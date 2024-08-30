West Ham United are aiming to force some deals over the line ahead of the transfer window deadline, with Carlos Soler thought to be joining the club from Paris Saint-Germain and James Ward-Prowse heading out on a loan move to Nottingham Forest. But despite various reports, there is one deal that won't happen with Ben Jacobs exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that links surrounding a loan move for Carney Chukwuemeka from Chelsea are 'not legitimate'.

Chukwuemeka has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge and with other stars ahead of him in the pecking order, that looks set to continue this season with West Ham's interest being denied.

The midfielder looks set to stay at Stamford Bridge

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that any potential rumours linking the Chelsea star with a move to the London Stadium were 'not legitimate', having seen the youngster touted with a loan move earlier in the day - despite Soler's imminent move to the capital. He said:

"The West Ham United and Carney Chukwuemeka links are not legitimate, I'm told."

Chukwuemeka Would Have Struggled for West Ham Minutes

The Hammers also have plenty of midfield talent

West Ham will boast Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus and Soler to play in the creative midfield roles to begin with, and despite being Paqueta's season being in doubt over his gambling allegations, there are still a number of names who Chukwuemeka would have to battle past to get a start for the Hammers - and so any rumours of a move to the London Stadium do seem far-fetched.

Chukwuemeka may not be at the required standard to start - but with that in mind, he could still have been a promising signing from Julen Lopetegui. Chelsea have a serious array of talent in their forward ranks and Chukwuemeka will undoubtedly struggle for game time in the next months, which could lead to a loan move if he has still failed to pick up many appearances for the Blues.