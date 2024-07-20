Highlights West Ham are not keen on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, unless Manchester United lower their demands.

United appear to not be offering as significant a price reduction as the Hammers thought, given his contractual situation.

Instead, the east London club could target Kyle Walker-Peters from Southampton.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is currently 'not a hot topic of interest' for West Ham United, and won't be unless Manchester United are willing to lower their demands for the full-back, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Wan-Bissaka made 30 appearances for United last season, in what was another mixed campaign where he demonstrated his defensive acumen but lacked composure and quality on the ball. Despite this, the player has been the subject of interest from a number of clubs, as United reportedly placed their defender in the shop window.

West Ham have been cited as one of these potential suitors, with the Hammers reportedly 'expected to make a bid' for the former Crystal Palace man just yesterday. However, Sky Sports' Plettenberg has suggested that the east London club's interest has been overblown in reports, and that Julen Lopetegui doesn't value the player at the same level as United.

West Ham not Currently in for Wan-Bissaka

There is a gap in valuations

After developing through Crystal Palace's academy, and thriving in his final year at Selhurst Park, Wan-Bissaka completed a blockbuster £50 million move to Old Trafford in 2019. Arriving with a reputation as an impenetrable one-on-one defender, the now 26-year-old has experienced a series of inconsistent campaigns in the north-west.

Now, with Diogo Dalot impressing in his position last season, and with just a year remaining on his contract, he is deemed surplus to requirements by Erik ten Hag. West Ham have been mooted as a potential destination for the right-back, as the Hammers look to find a long-term replacement for veteran Vladimir Coufal.

However, writing on X, Plettenberg has claimed that rumours suggesting West Ham's interest is hot are wide of the mark.

With just 12 months remaining on his contract, West Ham could have expected to pay a cut-price fee for the Englishman, with £15 million being touted as a possible sum. However, Plettenberg's post suggests that the Red Devils are unwilling to take this substantial a hit on the £50 million they paid five years ago, and they may instead be looking to recoup an amount significantly closer to this initial outlay figure.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (Premier League Only) Stat Wan-Bissaka Coufal Appearances 22 36 Assists 2 7 Pass Accuracy 83.5% 69.3% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.89 3.42 Tackles Per 90 2.12 1.84 Interceptions Per 90 2.07 1.24 Blocks Per 90 1.46 1.41 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.06 1.15

Walker-Peters Could Instead be Eyed

The east Londoners may look at alternatives

If United remain staunch in their demands, West Ham could look elsewhere for a right-back addition. The Hammers have been linked with a move for Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters, who has been deemed as an 'easier' to attain alternative to Wan-Bissaka.

Having dealt with the Saints recently, in deals for Flynn Downes and James Ward-Prowse, an existing relationship may help to facilitate a move for Walker-Peters. The English defender thrived in the Championship last season, making 43 league appearances as the south coast club won promotion back to the top flight. Also a year until his contract expires, the former Tottenham man could be available for a significantly reduced fee.

All Statistics via FRef - as of 19/07/2024